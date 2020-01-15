Langley City has cancelled collection services on Wednesday, while the Township reports of delay in service. (Ivan Radic/Flickr)

Snow impacts curbside garbage collection in Langley

Wintry weather has resulted in delays and cancellations in the Township and City

Wintry weather has made for treacherous road conditions, so what does this mean for services in Langley like curbside garbage collection?

Collection services in Langley City are cancelled Wednesday due to poor weather conditions, the City posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile in the Township, crews were experiencing delays due to the heavy snowfall overnight, according to Sierra Waste Services, the company responsible for pick-up in the Township.

Collection times in the Township will be affected and will be later than usual, Sierra Waste posted online.

Township residents are encouraged to sign up to receive service alerts at www.tol.ca/calendar.

Residents in Langley City are asked to contact the company responsible for pick-up directly for more information. Emterra can be reached at 604-635-0999 or by email at col@emterra.ca.

“There may be some delays due to the weather,” said Samantha Paulson, a communications officer with Langley City.

Here are some reminders from the Township to help residents ensure their material is picked up on collection day:

1. Collection during wintry weather.

During wintry weather, crews will attempt to collect garbage, Green Cart, and recycling in all areas as originally scheduled. Once conditions improve, crews will make further attempts to collect remaining materials. If winter road conditions prevent crews from accessing materials on their first attempt:

Garbage – Please leave your garbage cart set out for collection until it is emptied, or until the Township provides further direction.

Green Cart – Leave Green Cart set out for collection until the end of the day after regular collection day. If materials have not been emptied at this time, pull Green Cart back from the curb and set it out the following week.

Recycling – Leave blue box, grey box, and yellow bag set out for collection until the end of the week. If recyclables remain uncollected by the end of day Friday, pull receptacles in for the weekend and set them out the following week.

2. Ensure containers are visible and accessible for collection crews.

Collection crews know there are materials to collect only when they can see and access them. Clearing snow from carts and sidewalks allows crews to access garbage, Green Cart, and recycling containers. Collection vehicles are not equipped to dig out materials from snowbanks.

3. Park vehicles on property whenever possible.

Vehicles edging into the middle of the road or along the sides of cul-de-sacs reduce the turn-around area for collection vehicles. If there is insufficient turn-around space, crews will be unable to access the area and collect items.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
