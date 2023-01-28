The rat population in some communities in B.C. has taken off in the past few years. (File photo)

Some rat poisons are no more legal to buy or sell

Humane society wants stricter actions while residents look for alternatives

In this multi-story series, the Advance Times shines a light on an issue of growing concern in Langley – its increasingly visible rat population. Please check out this and other related articles in this RATS: Friends or Foe series.

.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has announced permanent regulatory changes that will ban the widespread sale and use of second-generation anti-coagulant rodenticides (SGARS) as they pose a risk of poisoning animals that eat poisoned rats and other rodents.

The B.C.-wide ban applies to all members of the public, including most commercial and industrial operations.

Only select sectors deemed “essential services,” such as hospitals and food production, will be able to purchase and use SGARs – provided they meet the requirements or hire a licensed pest-control company to do this work.

First-generation rodenticides – which are less lethal – can still be used to control rats and mice. And that leaves the Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) unhappy.

While the group “applauded” the B.C. government’s move, it demanded a “total ban on use of all rodenticides in B.C,” said Chantelle Archambault of VHS.

“The VHS noted that the proposed regulations would still allow other types of rodent poisons and would permit the use of SGARs in many exempt locations, including those with frequent wildlife activity, like garbage dumps.”

In Langley, some residents like Franc Vrstovsek are “frustrated” with the growing population of rats and rodents and are looking for other safer alternatives.

“I don’t know what to do about [the poison ban]… I don’t know if there are any new kind of safe lethal poisons that kill rats and mice and not harm birds if they would happen to eat the carcasses,” said Vrstovsek.

Inderjeet Gill, manager of environmental health services for Fraser Health, recommended that people take preventive actions to reduce the rat population.

“We recommend keeping surroundings clean. Restaurants and other commercial spaces should have sanitation plans.” While these steps would not kill the rodents, they would stop their population from growing, he said.

.

RELATED: Three B.C. communities in top 5 of Canada’s ‘rattiest’ cities

READ MORE: Eight rats needing homes in Lower Mainland

.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal crueltyAnimal Sheltersanimal welfareFort LangleyLangley

 

Second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARS) banned in B.C. as they pose a risk of poisoning birds that eat poisoned rodents. (file photo)

Second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARS) banned in B.C. as they pose a risk of poisoning birds that eat poisoned rodents. (file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Getting rid of rats and mice? Some expert advice could help

Just Posted

Lindsay Faas works as a clinical counsellor and director of ThriveLife Counselling & Wellness. (Photo: my.thrive-life.ca)
‘Scary’ nursing staff shortages concern clinical counsellor who works with first-responders

Langley resident Franc Vrstovsek is “frustrated” with the growing population of rats and rodents and is looking for other safer alternatives. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Some rat poisons are no more legal to buy or sell

A budget report to Langley City Council by Director of Corporate Services Darrin Leite (inset), to be presented to council at the Monday, Jan. 30 meeting, estimates residential taxes could go up 10 to 12 per cent. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City draft budget proposes 10 to 12 per cent tax increases

Bill Rough is the owner of Langley-based Advance Pest Control. He has been in the industry for 11 years. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Getting rid of rats and mice? Some expert advice could help