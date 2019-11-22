Shirley Ann King (left) and Helene Causton with the Soroptimist of the Langleys stood out in McDonald’s drive thru during the cold Friday morning asking for donations to help send a local girl to summer camp as part of Langley Gives. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Soroptimist of the Langleys participate in Langley Gives

The group will be at a local McDonald’s Friday collecting donations to send a girl to camp

The Soroptimist International of the Langleys are hosting a Langley Gives event Friday to help send a local girl to summer camp.

Jeanette Martin, co-leader with Langley Gives and a member of Soroptimist, was at a local McDonald’s this morning with her fellow members asking for donations to send a local girl to summer camp through the local Boys and Girls Club of Langley.

The group will be returning to the McDonald’s at 19780 Fraser Hwy from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m.

Customers dining it will have a chance to spin the wheel for prizes when they donate a toonie.

“It’s one of our programs we support,” said Martin. “Currently right now for six different sessions we are sending some girls through our program called Dream It Be It.”

In the lead up to Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, Langley Gives is running a contest where five lucky winners will each receive a grand prize.

The public can nominate someone in the community online langleytimes.secondstreetapp.com/ShowTheLove-ShareTheLove-2/

“It’s basically the kick off to the giving season,” said Martin.

People can learn more about events happening in the community at facebook.com/LangleyGives/.

“I am so blessed personally to live in Langley because we have such a big giving heart, here in the Langleys,” said Martin.

