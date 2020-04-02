Sources B.C. offers Langley residents ‘one-time crisis loans’ to help pay rent

Individual low income earners could receive a loan for up to $1,200 and $1,600 for a family

While Sources B.C. suspended all non-essential services as of March 18 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the organization has announced that they will assist low income individuals and families with rent.

The Sources Rent Bank will issue a one-time crisis loan for residents of Langley (as well as Surrey, White Rock, and Delta) with the aim of providing low income families with loans to prevent homelessness due to a one-time unexpected circumstance.

The Rent Bank may provide a loan for up to $1,200 for a single person or up to $1,600 for a family.

Loans can be used for rental arrears or utility arrears.

Sources Rent Bank added that they may also provide a damage deposit and first month’s rent in special circumstances.

Furthermore, the applicant must show that they have the means to repay the loan, meet the eligibility criteria, and provide three months of bank statements, picture ID, proof of debt, and a tenancy agreement.

The process takes roughly two to three weeks from when a person first makes an inquiry to when funds are received.

People can visit sourcesbc.ca/our-services/sources-rent-bank/ to see if they are eligible and to apply.

The non-profit offers support to offering support to children, youth, families, persons with disabilities, seniors, LGBTQ2S+ individuals, and others who are coping with isolation, addiction, mental illness, poverty, disability and conflict through different community programs.

Sources additionally operates several food banks including the Sources Langley Food Bank, which is still open and operating as an essential service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources Langley food Bank has 1,500 registered clients and serves about 600 people a week, 42 per cent of them children. They are accepting donations and clients at Unit 208 – 20445 62nd Ave.

Sources is open to clients Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations can be made onsite Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

