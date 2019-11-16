Spa rebuilds as owner operates out of Fort Langley home

Sandra Jimenez will run Su Casa Spa out of house while her decimated business is renovated

The recovery journey for Su Casa Spa and its owner has been a tale of both unfortunate luck and immense community support over the past few months.

Sandra Jimenez’s Fort Langley business at 9124 Glover Rd, was destroyed by an out-of-control SUV that crashed through the front entrance in the middle of the night, last September.

The owner of her neighbouring business, Jasmine Marjanovic of Cranberries Naturally, immediately set a fundraiser in motion with Jimenez’s son Matt Romero – which took place on Oct. 11 at Fort Langley Community Hall.

“The fundraiser was great it was a true success. We are beyond grateful for the community coming together as one to help us,” Jimenez said.

The event brought together friends, neighbours, and people just wanting to help out; a bar, music, silent auction and even platters of donated snacks made up the evening’s program.

Marjanovic estimated that $5,000 was raised for the Su Casa staff, who were without work as Jimenez began re-establishing her business and setting up shop elsewhere in the meantime.

“We are so thankful to all the business that donated and for friends and family that assisted and all the people who took the initiative to make this happens,” Jimenez added. “People have been showing there support in many ways some by assisting the fundraiser, others with the kind words and hugs we continue to receive when we are out in Fort Langley.”

As the building undergoes construction, Su Casa will now temporarily operate out of Jimenez’s own home, 9125 Trattle St, until the business is restored – an ironic twist of fate seeing as how the business started out of her home 23 years ago.

In fact, that’s where the business get’s it’s name from; Su Casa literally translates to “your home” in Spanish.

“The Township of Langley was very helpful in issuing our license in a timely manner, so we set up a small shop in a private suite in my home this allowed us to stay connected with our clients till the rebuild is completed,” Jimenez announced.

She added that any expectation on when Su Casa’s facility will be back up and running is anyone’s guess.

If anyone is looking to set up an appointment, they can call 604-513-0055 or visit their Facebook page.

Those looking for Jimenez specifically, won’t find her in the temporary studio until early December. She just wrapped up a 10 day stint in Guatemala, helping children and families through a mission that was planned before the store-front crash occurred.

“It’s been an amazing humbling experience,with my team we have accomplished two baby rescues, we build two houses we bought grocery’s for 30 families in a small village,” Jimenez recounted. “I feel the best way to forget about your own issues and problems is by helping others, giving back, and making an impact in others life.”

After a tumultuous fall, Jimenez said she now taking some time off to recharge and reflect by visiting family in Colombia.

She will be returning to Fort Langley for the holiday season, participating in the upcoming Church Street Christmas Market, Dec. 6 to 8 and 13 to 15.

