Spa rebuilds as owner operates out of Fort Langley home

Sandra Jimenez will run Su Casa Spa out of house while her decimated business is renovated

The recovery journey for Su Casa Spa and its owner has been a tale of both unfortunate luck and immense community support over the past few months.

Sandra Jimenez’s Fort Langley business at 9124 Glover Rd, was destroyed by an out-of-control SUV that crashed through the front entrance in the middle of the night, last September.

The owner of her neighbouring business, Jasmine Marjanovic of Cranberries Naturally, immediately set a fundraiser in motion with Jimenez’s son Matt Romero – which took place on Oct. 11 at Fort Langley Community Hall.

“The fundraiser was great it was a true success. We are beyond grateful for the community coming together as one to help us,” Jimenez said.

The event brought together friends, neighbours, and people just wanting to help out; a bar, music, silent auction and even platters of donated snacks made up the evening’s program.

Marjanovic estimated that $5,000 was raised for the Su Casa staff, who were without work as Jimenez began re-establishing her business and setting up shop elsewhere in the meantime.

“We are so thankful to all the business that donated and for friends and family that assisted and all the people who took the initiative to make this happens,” Jimenez added. “People have been showing there support in many ways some by assisting the fundraiser, others with the kind words and hugs we continue to receive when we are out in Fort Langley.”

Read More: ‘We’ve got your back, you are not alone’

As the building undergoes construction, Su Casa will now temporarily operate out of Jimenez’s own home, 9125 Trattle St, until the business is restored – an ironic twist of fate seeing as how the business started out of her home 23 years ago.

In fact, that’s where the business get’s it’s name from; Su Casa literally translates to “your home” in Spanish.

“The Township of Langley was very helpful in issuing our license in a timely manner, so we set up a small shop in a private suite in my home this allowed us to stay connected with our clients till the rebuild is completed,” Jimenez announced.

She added that any expectation on when Su Casa’s facility will be back up and running is anyone’s guess.

If anyone is looking to set up an appointment, they can call 604-513-0055 or visit their Facebook page.

Those looking for Jimenez specifically, won’t find her in the temporary studio until early December. She just wrapped up a 10 day stint in Guatemala, helping children and families through a mission that was planned before the store-front crash occurred.

“It’s been an amazing humbling experience,with my team we have accomplished two baby rescues, we build two houses we bought grocery’s for 30 families in a small village,” Jimenez recounted. “I feel the best way to forget about your own issues and problems is by helping others, giving back, and making an impact in others life.”

After a tumultuous fall, Jimenez said she now taking some time off to recharge and reflect by visiting family in Colombia.

She will be returning to Fort Langley for the holiday season, participating in the upcoming Church Street Christmas Market, Dec. 6 to 8 and 13 to 15.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Community readies for biggest Langley Christmas Bureau Wish Breakfast ever

Just Posted

VIDEO: Multiple fire department units called to Brookswood house fire

Blaze appeared to have started in a parked trailer

VIDEO: Canadian Junior Football national championships come to Langley

Rams battle Saskatoon Hilltops for the top title, Saturday, Nov. 16, at McLeod Athletic Park

Langley’s Lions Housing target of human rights complaint

A former resident alleges discrimination after coming out as trans

Aldergrove alumni volleyball coaches drum up school spirit

Former ACSS volleyball players Shelby Butler, Kaitlin Pool, and Michaela Hampton continue a legacy

VIDEO: Realtors battle it out over Park Avenue, the Electric Company, and the railroads

Third Realtor Monopoly fundraiser held in Langley to help New Hope Community Services

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

Upper Nicola Band says deal represents a ‘significant step forward’

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

Most Read