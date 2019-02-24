R.E. Mountain Secondary students are putting on a fashion show fundraised on Thursday, Feb. 28. Submitted photo

Students walk the runway for dry grad fundraiser

R.E. Mountain Secondary is hosting a dry grad fashion show on Thursday, Feb. 28.

Langley grads will be walking the runway this week for R.E. Mountain Secondary school’s dry grad fashion show fundraiser.

The fundraiser is on Thursday, Feb. 28 at R.E. Mountain Secondary at 7755 202a Street at 7 p.m.

Approximately 30 students will be showcasing styles from local stores including casual and formal wear.

According to dry grad committee member Cathy Brown, the dry grad celebration is planned to take place at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse and has a 1990’s retro theme.

“For grads it’s so expensive with tux rentals and dresses,” Brown said, adding that the goal of the fundraiser is to keep costs as low as possible for graduates.

Fashion show guests can expect a number of vendors, door prizes, a 50/50 draw, and entertainment from the school’s jazz band and choir.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and can be purchased at the door.

Previous story
VIDEO: Cats in need of a home at C.A.R.E.S. adoptathon in Langley.

Just Posted

Walnut Grove Gators make quarter-finals at Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament

Langley basketball team takes on Vancouver College Fighting Irish Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: Giants capture B.C. Division title

Langley-based hockey team collects needed point in Victoria game

PHOTOS: Guests gather for ‘Great Gatsby’ charity gala

Prizes, costumes, and entertainment at first Big Brothers Big Sisters charity gala on Feb. 23.

Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year exceeds fundraising goal

Participants walked for Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 23.

VIDEO: Cats in need of a home at C.A.R.E.S. adoptathon in Langley.

Sunday marks second day of annual event staged by no-kill shelter located in Milner

VIDEO: Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park near Clearwater

Snow cone forming at Wells Gray Provincial Park one that would make Disney’s Queen Elsa proud

B.C. VIEWS: NDP moving to massive expansion of nanny state

$10-a-day daycare, tax subsidy for parents at heart of poverty plan

Court rejects B.C.’s request to declare Alberta oil export law unconstitutional

The act B.C. is fighting against is not in effect yet, the judge said

Liberal turmoil a ‘gift’ to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in B.C. byelection: expert

SNC-Lavalin allegations, a poor choice in candidates have all beset the Liberals

Canada a leader, but more must be done for women in conflict zones: UN official

Every day more than 500 women and girls die from pregnancy and childbirth complications in crisis-affected countries

Pope vows to end abuse coverups but victims disappointed

The Vatican is holding the first-ever global Catholic summit of its kind

Lehner posts 4th shutout as Isles blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver drops third game in a row

Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media

‘Be Kind’ message on shirts sold for anti-bullying activities of Wednesday, Feb. 27

A ‘warm embrace’ for grieving parents at funeral of seven young fire victims

Mourners offered love and support to Kawthar Barho, mother of seven children

Most Read