Students walk the runway for dry grad fundraiser

R.E. Mountain Secondary students are putting on a fashion show fundraised on Thursday, Feb. 28. Submitted photo

Langley grads will be walking the runway this week for R.E. Mountain Secondary school’s dry grad fashion show fundraiser.

The fundraiser is on Thursday, Feb. 28 at R.E. Mountain Secondary at 7755 202a Street at 7 p.m.

Approximately 30 students will be showcasing styles from local stores including casual and formal wear.

According to dry grad committee member Cathy Brown, the dry grad celebration is planned to take place at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse and has a 1990’s retro theme.

“For grads it’s so expensive with tux rentals and dresses,” Brown said, adding that the goal of the fundraiser is to keep costs as low as possible for graduates.

Fashion show guests can expect a number of vendors, door prizes, a 50/50 draw, and entertainment from the school’s jazz band and choir.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and can be purchased at the door.