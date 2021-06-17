Sunday: Hearts for Hospice fundraiser at Fort Langley Community Hall

Society is hosting event in support of new 15-bed residence project

Hearts for Hospice fundraiser happens Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Fort Langley Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Langley Hospice/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Hearts for Hospice fundraiser will be taking over the Fort Langley Community this weekend in support of the Langley Hospice Society’s new 15-bed residence project.

The society has teamed up with the Fraser Valley Potters Guild for the event on Sunday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9167 Glover Rd.

Local artists will be showcasing unique pottery, where visitors can take in a display of the progress onsite of the new 15-bed Langley Hospice Residence Project, and other Langley Hospice programs and services.

When it opens, the new purpose-built hospice will provide more amenities and services than is possible at the current 10-bed facility housed in Cedar Hill and Maple Hill long term care facilities at Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH).

The site, at 22008 52nd Ave., is located just down the hill from where LMH overlooks the community.

While the current facility provides care for about 238 patients a year, the new 15-bed hospice is expected to accommodate about 350 people annually.

Guests will receive a hand-crafted, heart-shaped ornament for every donation of $20 or more.

To donate in advance and reserve an ornament for pick-up on market day visit www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/langley-hospice-society/events/hearts-for-hospice.

– with files from Dan Ferguson.