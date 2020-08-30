Team of 30 cyclists to pedal in support of African grandmothers

Jean Douglas-Webb of Abbotsford is participating in the fourth annual Solidarity Cycle on Sept. 13 to raise money for African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by AIDS. (Submitted photo)

A team of 30 Lower Mainland cyclists is hoping to raise $45,000 on Sunday, Sept. 13 in support of African women who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by the AIDS crisis.

The women are participating in the fourth annual Solidarity Cycle, a fundraiser for the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.

The ride travels thorough Aldergrove, Abbotsford and Chilliwack, starting at 8:45 a.m. The finale and dinner have been modified from previous years to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Among the cyclists is Jean Douglas-Webb, a member of the Abbotsford Gogos (which is the Zulu word for “grandmother”). The team is made up of members of five Lower Mainland grandmothers groups.

It is estimated that African grandmothers are caring for more than 14 million children orphaned by AIDS. Money raised from the Solidarity Cycle goes to the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which supports community-based organizations that are working to turn the tide of AIDS.

The three previous Solidarity Cycle events have raised a total of more than $100,000.

Visit solidaritycycle.weebly.com for more information or to make a donation to the team.

