Jean Douglas-Webb of Abbotsford is participating in the fourth annual Solidarity Cycle on Sept. 13 to raise money for African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by AIDS. (Submitted photo)

Team of 30 cyclists to pedal in support of African grandmothers

Annual Solidarity Cycle travels through Aldergrove, Abbotsford and Chilliwack

A team of 30 Lower Mainland cyclists is hoping to raise $45,000 on Sunday, Sept. 13 in support of African women who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by the AIDS crisis.

The women are participating in the fourth annual Solidarity Cycle, a fundraiser for the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.

The ride travels thorough Aldergrove, Abbotsford and Chilliwack, starting at 8:45 a.m. The finale and dinner have been modified from previous years to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Among the cyclists is Jean Douglas-Webb, a member of the Abbotsford Gogos (which is the Zulu word for “grandmother”). The team is made up of members of five Lower Mainland grandmothers groups.

It is estimated that African grandmothers are caring for more than 14 million children orphaned by AIDS. Money raised from the Solidarity Cycle goes to the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which supports community-based organizations that are working to turn the tide of AIDS.

The three previous Solidarity Cycle events have raised a total of more than $100,000.

Visit solidaritycycle.weebly.com for more information or to make a donation to the team.

RELATED: Team of 25 Fraser Valley cyclists pedal in support of Africa grandmothers

RELATED: Abbotsford grandmother to travel to Africa for campaign

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

Just Posted

Alternative rock band drops music video for latest single, ‘Get Down’

Allen Yang, Bronsen Rasmussen, and Langley resident Nick Svab make up the hard rock trio

Aldergrove author takes inspiration from small town life to craft debut novel

Local writer Andre Gress published adventure novel Boone and Jacque: Saddleton’s Secret

Abbotsford company lands part of $374 million aerospace contract for U.S. military

Cascade Aerospace and Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group to maintain KC-130 transport aircraft

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

LETTER: Disappointed by younger generation’s approach to COVID

A Langley senior worries about how youth are dealing with the pandemic

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Lehner makes 32 saves, Vegas blanks Vancouver 3-0 in NHL playoff clash

Golden Knights lead Canucks 2-1 in best-of-seven series

Fraser Health recruiting ‘health influencers’ to help bend the COVID-19 curve

People aged 20 to 29 now represent 30 per cent of the new cases

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

Most Read