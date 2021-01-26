Winners of the “Shop Your Heart Out” contest put on by the Downtown Langley Business Association posed for a group photo in McBurney Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 12 (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Thank you for your support, Langley Hospital Auxiliary tells customers

Penny Pincher Thrift store was a winner in voting for ‘Shop Your Heart Out’ contest

A big thank you to loyal clients from Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary president Wanda Williams after the auxiliary thrift store in Langley City topped the polls in the Shop Your Heart Out contest organized by the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA).

“We so appreciate our customers who shop at Penny Pincher,” Williams told the Langley Advance Times on Monday, Jan. 25.

“I work on Saturdays and they are lining up to get in.”

Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, the two charities with the most votes as nominated by email balloting, each received $1,800.

“It’s been a very lean year” for the thrift store at 20560 Fraser Hwy. due to the coronavirus, Williams remarked.

“$1,800 will go a long way.”

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Latest addition to Mural Walk in downtown Langley a ‘showstopper’

People who shopped in downtown Langley were eligible to win one of three grand prizes worth $1,000 in Downtown Dollars and select a charity to benefit as well.

In addition, local businesses donated funds to the two most popular Langley charities.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley City is one mural closer to Chemainus

More than 500 votes were received, with 36 participating businesses contributing $100 apiece towards the cause.

Three other charities received $500 each: Critter Care Wildlife Society, Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) and the Langley Community Services Society (LCSS).

Those donations were directly funded by the DLBA and recipients were chosen by business customers including Ciara Langis, who shopped at the Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium and chose Critter Care, Katie Bulhoes, who dined at Dal’s Poke and chose LAPS, and Catherine Kennedy, a customer of Shoes of Europe who chose LCSS.

Those three customers each won $1,000 in downtown dollars that can be spent like cash at participating retailers, restaurants and services.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
BusinesscharityCoronavirusLangley City

Winners of the “Shop Your Heart Out” contest put on by the Downtown Langley Business Association posed for a group photo in McBurney Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 12 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
