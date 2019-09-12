The Fraser Valley Literary Festival turns another chapter in Abbotsford this weekend

The Fraser Valley Literary Festival begins its second chapter in Abbotsford this weekend.

Savittar Productions and the University of the Fraser Valley are welcoming all writers, readers and enthusiasts to the university campus to join in celebrating the creative talent of the valley.

The regional event encourages amatuer, emerging and established writers to come help foster the literary atmosphere.

The festival events include: keynote speeches by Shazia Hafiz Ramji, Billeh Michael V Smith and Laisha Rosnau; panels of invited authors discussing a range of topics, themes and genres; and of course, book sales.

Students will have free entry and the general public can gain entrance for $10.

It runs on Friday and Saturday.

Those seeking further details should contact the Fraser Valley Literary Festival’s artistic director Andrea MacPherson at andrea.macpherson@ufv.ca