Three schools gathered the equivalent weight of a Hawaiian monk seal for recycling challenge

Langley’s L’Ecole des Voyageurs earned first place for collecting the most power tools and appliances

L’Ecole des Voyageurs, a Langley school, is number one when it comes to collecting and recycling small appliances and power tools in the region.

ElectroRecycle, a not-for-profit B.C. recycling program, challenged several francophone schools to collect as many items to be taken to the recycling depot as possible.

ElectroRecycle provided posters and hand-outs with information on accepted products, as well as a recycling bin and a pallet to place inside the school.

The students then had two weeks to hold drives, knock on doors, and drum up interest before everything was collected, weighed, and brought to the nearest depot.

In two weeks, the three schools managed to gather a total of 232 kg of small appliances and power tools – the equivalent weight of a Hawaiian monk seal.

L’Ecole des Voyageurs gathered a total of 58.5 kg of small appliances and power tools, which represented the highest collection per student.

Lauren Duboisset-Broust said the challenge helps provide education on the importance of recycling beyond the blue bin.

“It makes recycling easier – directly on site, at the school, and challenges them and gives them a fun way to do the right thing – will to do better than the other schools.

Typical Top 10 collected items: vacuums, fans, toasters, blenders, hair dryers, microwaves, coffee makers, shavers, electric toothbrushes and power drills; items not accepted included television sets and computer monitors.

For comparison, in 2018, the students of 14 schools collected 3,110 kg in five days, which is approximately the weight of an adult Asian elephant.

