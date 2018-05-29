Tireless Langley heritage advocate honoured for his labours

Fred Pepin has spent close to 40 years saving and restoring heritage buildings.

As relentless advocate for Langley heritage for close to four decades, historian Fred Pepin was honoured.

The man who has been instrumental in saving and restoring at least a dozen heritage buildings in this community was lauded in absentia in Nakusp on Saturday.

The British Columbia Historical Federation (BCHF) presented him with an award of merit for all that the president of the local heritage society has done through the years.

His skill in assessing the integrity of heritage structures and his deep knowledge of restoration techniques, combined with hands-on work have led to the preservation of dozens of structures in the community, saving many structures from the wrecking ball, said Shannon Bettles, the chair of the recognition committee for BCHF.

Pepin’s work helped restore buildings like the classic 1915 CN Station in Fort Langley, which is now one of the village’s most popular tourist destinations.

Others include one of the earliest farmhouses in the Fraser Valley, Wark/Dumais House, on the campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Pepin has saved houses, barns, and churches in historic neighbourhoods like Milner, Sperling, Murrayville, Langley Prairie, and the Kwantlen Reserve.

Many buildings were being vandalized before his restoration work began and were facing demolition, Bettles explained. Tenants with a love of heritage now live in these buildings, helping keeping them “very much alive.”

“He has been a tireless advocate for Langley’s heritage over the last 35 years,” chimed in local heritage society executive member Mark Forsythe, who accepted the award on his behalf.

“This provincial recognition is long overdue,” added Forsythe, who hosts a monthly radio program focusing attention on heritage preservation in the Fraser Valley.

VALLEY VOICE: Langley historian explores role nursing sister made in the Great War

The federation’s award of merit may be given to groups or individuals who have made a significant contribution to the study or promotion of British Columbia history. The award may be for an individual project or for an activity over time.

In a presentation spotlighting Pepin’s contributions, he was described as a household name to the people involved in heritage preservation – especially those in Fort Langley.

Forsythe said this recognition acknowledges the man’s “selfless work over many years in Langley.”

 

Fellow Langley historian Mark Forsythe and Langley author Jane Watt (right) were in Nakusp for the BC Historical Federation event Saturday. Forsythe accepted the award on Pepin’s behalf, from awards chair Shannon Bettles (left). (Darren Durupt/Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
Get fit on Fitness Day

Just Posted

Tireless Langley heritage advocate honoured for his labours

Fred Pepin has spent close to 40 years saving and restoring heritage buildings.

Langley coaches join elite ‘Wall of Distinction’

Trio of locals who made difference for young athletes in Langley School District

Township of Langley rescinds evacuation alert

High streamflow advisory remains in effect for the Fraser River

‘Electro-pop’ artist finds inspiration in Canadian folk icon

Jessica Barbour performs Joni Mitchell tribute show, Hunchback musical

Fundraising campaign kicks off for new Langley ER

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation launches a $15-million drive with $7 million already committed.

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

BC Cancer fundraiser at Aldergrove

Legion Hall hosts annual Poker Night Fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

Most Read