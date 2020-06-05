Township of Langley’s volunteer appreciation event postponed for 2020

Spokesperson said volunteers will be notified and recognized for their efforts individually

Township of Langley has announced, due to COVID-19, that their annual Langley’s Volunteer Appreciation event will be held this year.

Sarah Regehr, special events coordinator with the Township of Langley, confirmed in a statement that the event would not be going ahead.

“With the ongoing restrictions surrounding large group gatherings, regrettably, we will be unable to re-schedule the Township of Langley’s Volunteer Appreciation event for 2020,” she said. “This year’s volunteer award winners will be notified and recognized for their incredible efforts individually. Thank you for your understanding.”

Hundreds gathered in April of 2019 at the Langley Events Centre for the last Township appreciation event where residents who assist those in need, care for the environment, encourage active lifestyles, support children and seniors, and enhance quality of life within the community were treated to dinner, entertainment, and special presentations.

Langley City held their volunteer appreciation night on March 10 at the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre Ballroom.

More than 200 guests were in attendance for the Hawaiian-themed evening, treated to a Polynesian-themed dinner and a brief round of applause for their efforts.

