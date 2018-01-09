Pixabay Photo

Township seeks volunteers for social issues task force

Deadline to apply is Sunday, Feb. 4

The Township of Langley is looking for volunteers who want to make a difference in their community and create the best possible quality of life for current and future residents.

Applications are now open to join the Township’s new Social Sustainability Task Force, a group that will help generate ideas and provide feedback for the municipality’s Social Sustainability Strategy.

“This is an opportunity to have a say on issues such as housing, public safety, health and wellness, food security, and poverty reduction,” said Patrick Ward, the Township’s strategic/social planner.

“Social issues impact all of us and we need to work together to address them.”

On Nov. 6, council approved the preparation of a Social Sustainability Strategy to help guide the Township’s actions on social issues over the next decade. Once completed, it will identify the Township’s goals and priorities regarding social issues, provide strategies and actions to work towards those goals, and clarify the Township’s roles and responsibilities when it comes to social issues.

As the strategy is prepared over the next two years, there will be many opportunities for residents and stakeholders to provide input and feedback.

Those interested in participating on the task force can submit an expression of interest form at tol.ca/sstf by Sunday, Feb. 4.

The Social Sustainability Task Force is intended to represent a broad range of interests and include members who have experience or expertise in various social issues, including: youth and family issues, seniors issues, housing, economic security, substance abuse, community engagement and social interaction, accessibility, diversity, inclusion, lifelong learning, arts, culture and entertainment.

The task force can be made up of Township residents and representatives of local First Nations, non-profit and community groups, business organizations and government agencies. Local students who are at least 16 years of age are also encouraged to apply.

Task Force members should be available to attend about five meetings on weekday evenings between March 2018 and December 2019, as the strategy is prepared.

To learn more and sign up for email notifications about other opportunities to get involved, visit tol.ca/socialstrategy.


