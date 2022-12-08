Transplant recipients, families to deliver popcorn to thank Langley hospital

Langley Memorial Hospital critical care unit Dr. Kevin McDermid (centre) and staffer Amanda Hogewoning (R) got a surprise Tuesday, a box full of holiday popcorn. The thank-you from some transplant patients was part of a 2018 BC Transplant campaign. (Langley Advance Times file)

Multiple transplant recipients, living donors as well as their family members are scheduled to visit Langley Memorial Hospital on Friday, Dec. 9 to deliver popcorn and festive packages to staff members. The more than 30 year old tradition is aimed at raising awareness about the positive impacts of organ donation, and thanking healthcare professionals for their work.

The visit to local hospital is part of a province-wide campaign, where more than 85 BC Transplant volunteers will deliver popcorn to 28 hospitals across B.C., and encourage transplant recipients to share their stories directly with health-care staff.

“The campaign is their reminder of the people whose lives have been impacted through the work of health professionals supporting organ donors at the end of life,” stated a BC Transplant press release.

Adrian Dix, minister of health, said he “wholeheartedly” supports the popcorn campaign, and expressed gratitude to health-care professionals, “who are committed to saving patients’ lives every day and supporting organ donors and their families with care and compassion.”

This season, British Columbians are once again being encouraged to “take two minutes” to register as organ donors. According to transplant.bc.ca, as of Thursday, Dec. 1, there were 517 people waiting for transplants, and more than 1.5 million British Columbians were registered donors.

Encouraging people to donate organs, Eric Lun, BC Transplant’s executive director said, “the health professionals in critical care units and operating rooms across the province provide unwavering care and compassion to organ donors and their families at a very difficult time.”

“Their efforts result in hundreds of patients each year having their lives saved or improved through organ donation and transplant,” Lun concluded.

To join the list, people can visit taketwominutes.ca.

