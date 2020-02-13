Trinity Western breaks ground on new school of business facility

Robert G Kuhn Building is named after the President Emeritus who finished his term in 2019

Groundbreaking ceremony at Trinity Western University marks the start of construction for the Robert G. Kuhn Building. (TWU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Trinity Western University (TWU) is inviting the community to a ground-breaking ceremony on Friday, Feb. 14, to launch the construction of a marquee building at the campus’s entrance.

The Robert G Kuhn Building will house the School of Business, TWU GLOBAL, and Student Life’s Global Engagement office.

TWU staff said the addition to the campus will help TWU meet the growing demand for future-forward programs taught in small, interactive classrooms where students receive more personalized attention.

The building has been a vision for several years and we could not be more thrilled to start construction, said Aklilu Mulat, senior vice president of business administration and chief financial officer.

READ MORE: Documentary, The Blaauw Eco-Forest, details Glen Valley old growth preservation

“We are grateful to our donors for wholeheartedly believing in Trinity Western University’s mission. Our current season of growth and this new addition to our campus would not have been possible without their continued support. We are excited about our future as we actively engage in education as a global institution.”

The building’s name honours the legacy of President Emeritus Bob Kuhn, who finished his presidential term in 2019.

The cost of the project is $35 million and will be ready for staff and faculty to move in August of 2021.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.twu.ca/robertgkuhn

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Trinity Western University