Authors and Trinity Western University instructors (from left) Jan Lermitte, Monika Hilder, Robynne Healey and Holly Nelson said history has often overlooked women who made significant contributions (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Authors and Trinity Western University instructors (from left) Jan Lermitte, Monika Hilder, Robynne Healey and Holly Nelson said history has often overlooked women who made significant contributions (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trinity Western instructors look at how women have shaped history

Often, women who make a difference are overlooked

“It is easy to get caught up in the idea of doing something ‘big’ to make change,” said Robynne Rogers Healey, a history professor at Trinity Western University and specialist in Quaker history.

“I am working to uncover the history of women who are not as well-known.”

In honour of Women’s History Month in March, four authors who teach at Langley’s TWU reflected on women who shape the world in small and great ways.

“The daily actions of faithful women have shaped—and will shape—the world in significant ways,” said Dr. Healey.

Holly Nelson, professor of English, also works to bring attention to lesser-known histories. She said that in history, there is a “tendency to focus on the heroic male experience,” with women in the background “routinely presented as emotionally unstable or a burden.”

Her recent book on British siege warfare, co-authored with her sister, focuses on written records in which “men, women, and children of the town or city are more often shown heroically working together for the common good and taking on military roles.”

READ ALSO: KPU, TWU prepare to head back to campus in September

As the first Canadian-born member of her family, Monika Hilder is a Cloverdale-based author and English professor who specializes in fantasy and children’s literature, with a particular focus on the writings of C.S. Lewis and other Inklings-related writers.

READ ALSO: Diversity and Anti-Racism Council established at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Dr. Hilder said that the women who inspire her are many. “My mother, who lived bravely through many of life’s hardships and encouraged me with loving faith (and) an incredible love of story, is my shining star. And my daughters ever so deeply cheer me with their faithfulness, resilience, compassion, chutzpah, and plain brilliant zest for life—with their love.”

Jan Lermitte, who teaches English, creative writing, and leadership, says that the pandemic has presented uneven challenges in society.

“Data shows that during the recent pandemic lockdowns, women more often left their jobs or worked at home to care for children and elders than did men,” she said.

One woman in history who inspires Professor Lermitte is the writer Dorothy L. Sayers. “In spite of her own personal struggles, which included having a child before marriage, living in poverty, marriage to a man with mental illness and alcoholism owing to war trauma, and pressure to provide financially for her family, Sayers tackled her work with enthusiasm and good humour,” Professor Lermitte said.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Living on the water

Just Posted

Authors and Trinity Western University instructors (from left) Jan Lermitte, Monika Hilder, Robynne Healey and Holly Nelson said history has often overlooked women who made significant contributions (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trinity Western instructors look at how women have shaped history

Often, women who make a difference are overlooked

Laura Rosengren is one of three artists preparing a motherhood-based exhibition at the Fort Gallery later this month. This painting is entitled “Director.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trio of artists prepare to tackle motherhood in upcoming exhibit

Next exhibit for Fort Gallery, in the village of Fort Langley, is called Comforter

A significant portion of North Langley was without power for several hours in late March 2021, prompting big lines at local fast food restaurants. (File photo)
LETTER: Langley residents power through outage sustained with fast food

One of those who lost power found everyone had the same idea – go eat

Fire crews lugged extinguishers into the deep brush at the west side of the Langley airport to fight a small fire on Sunday, April 4 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley fire crews lug extinguishers into deep brush to fight blaze

Blaze reported near Langley airport

A come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Victoria Royals gave the Vancouver Giants their second win in a row Tuesday night, March 30, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Back to the ice: Vancouver Giants resume play Sunday

Langley-based team scheduled to play three games in four days, following COVID postponement

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hundreds of people march along Yale Road near Hodgins Avenue during the Fraser Valley Freedom Rally on Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in Fraser Valley in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Large group of unmasked protesters from Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley gathered for FV Freedom Rally

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

Individuals in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Authority regions could soon be provided with a free TransLink shuttle service to COVID-19 vaccination sites. (Black Press Media/Lauren Collins)
TransLink devotes 10 buses to use as free COVID-19 vaccination site shuttles

‘If you know of a group of individuals who are having trouble accessing their clinics, we want to hear from you,’ says interim CEO

Most Read