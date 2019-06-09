Trinity Western’s Dr. Herbert H. Tsang, PhD, PEng, receives recognition from Canadian Network of Innovation in Education. (Caroline Coons/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Trinity Western professor awarded for tech excellence

Dr. Herbert H. Tsang, PhD, PEng, wins 2019 award for technnological advancements.

A Trinity Western professor has been recognized for his efforts in emphasizing the world’s computing future to university classrooms.

Dr. Herbert H. Tsang, PhD, PEng, was awarded the 2019 Excellence and Innovation in the Integration of Technology — a prize given out in partnership with the Canadian Network for Innovation in Education.

“I am honoured and humbled to be recognized for the integration of technology into the learning environment,” Tsang said.

A Professor of Computing Science and Mathematics, Tsang’s support of technology has been long applauded. His courses covering modern multimedia systems, wireless communications, and even iPhone app development were offered before many other institutions had similar programs developed.

“By dedicating my time to creating mentorship and development opportunities for students,” Tsang explained, “I hope to continue to pass along my passion for computational intelligence, bioinformatics, mobile computing, and scientific visualization, to inspire a new generation.”

Additionally, Dr. Tsang has also been awarded the Social Sciences and Health Research Council Insight Development Grant for his research in crime analytics and public safety.

Using the City of Vancouver as a model, the study analyzes the increase in crime across various urban cities.

For more on Professor Tsang, people can follow him on his website, www.herberttsang.org

