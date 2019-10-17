Roz Kromhoff, with husband Bryan Francis, and their corgi, Winston. (Instagram)

Twitter tale of a lost wallet in Langley

A knock on the door brought a surprise to a City resident

Langley City resident Roz Kromhoff found out the negativity of the day can turn around with a simple knock on the door, even when it’s the police.

Now she has a mystery on her hands about where was the wallet of her husband, Bryan Francis, for all that time?

Her Twitter tale:

THE WEIRDEST THING JUST HAPPENED. (a thread)

So I’m sitting on my couch (taking a short break from cleaning dog diarrhea out of my shag area rug. ahem.) and the phone rings.

It’s the front door buzzer.

“Uh, hey, I found a wallet belonging to Bryan. Does he live here?”

**************

I’m instantly angry, internally – WHY didn’t Bryan tell me he lost another wallet?!— but I go meet the guy in the lobby.

It’s not just some guy. It’s an @LangleyRCMP

Constable.

He introduces himself – Const. Arnold – and holds up… a wallet.

**************

But it’s NOT a brown leather wallet with Bryan’s name etched into it. It takes me a good five seconds to process what is happening.

Holy. Shit.

“Holy *$#@!” I yell, far too loudly (obviously startling Constable Arnold).

**************

It’s Bryan’s wallet, all right: Bryan’s OLD wallet, WHICH WENT MISSING IN MAY OF 2018!

It was found by a bottle collector, in a park somewhere off of a street that is at LEAST a ten minute drive from our home.

**************

Identification, credit card, debit cards, Subway gift card… EVERYTHING IS STILL IN IT. (There was no cash in it when it went missing.)

There’s a tiny bit of dirt on the outside of it, but no water damage or anything.

**************

I had been having an objectively terrible morning (see: dog diarrhea, among several other things), and then this happened.

**************

A few thoughts:

1. Awesome turner-inner of the wallet!

2. Awesome “customer” service by the @LangleyRCMP!

3. WALLET, WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN FOR 17 MONTHS?

4. Let’s go to @SUBWAYCanada!

(fin.)

