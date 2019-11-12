Aldergrove eagles soar like planes in the Remembrance Day sky

Long-time Aldergrove resident Jim Sclater attended the Remembrance Day service on Monday morning.
After the parade, prayers, and laying of wreaths, Sclater noted a single plane, and then a bi-plane fly overhead.
“It got my attention as I rounded the corner just east of the gathering,” he admitted.
“I continued looking into the sky and saw two eagles over the crowd,” Sclater said.
The large birds circled amongst each other numerous times and onlookers still at the legion said that the pair resembled the planes that had whizzed by overhead not long before.
Such a sighting prompted a poem from Sclater to honour Canada’s fallen soldiers:
“Thousands of us, all across the land
In rain and snow, sun, wind and cold
Thinking of those who risked their lives, or died
In mud-filled trenches and desert sand
Living and dead in mad embrace of armed conflict
And its tearing, searing, hate and death.
Today we remember the honoured dead
Who shaped the world we live in now
Only free because they are not
They are gone – and those who returned home to bed
Have carried the haunting prison of remembered tragedies
Forever in their minds, and buried deep inside.
Overhead, three small, symbolic planes roar by
Banking against the cold, brisk air
One lone, poignant fighter follows
Then a World War I biplane plows the sky
Slowly circling the gathered crowd below
Who watch and ponder what it all meant.
And then – two majestic eagles soar and circle round
Close around each other – a dance of life above those
Who gather to remember the dead
The many, many dead of conflicts far away on foreign ground
Not yet part of earth’s forgotten, ancient history
As life goes on for we who live…
And we remember, still.”
Last year, Sclater penned a poem after attending the 2018 Remembrance Day service as well.
