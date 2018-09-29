The public is invited to the vision and hearing open house hosted by two local Lions clubs.

Two Langley Lions clubs bring vision and hearing resources under one roof

The Fort Langley Lions and Langley Lions host their second vision and hearing open house on Oct. 11.

The Fort Langley Lions Club and Langley Lions Club want to help residents get a clearer picture of what’s available to them in their own community.

The clubs are hosting their second Vision and Hearing Open House on Thursday, Oct. 11.

“Anyone can attend,” said organizer Charles Erasmus. “We will have people there to talk to everyone.”

Representatives from various agencies and organizations are brought together under one roof for this event. People can find out about available products, support services and resources from groups such as the CNIB and HandyDART as well as recreational opportunities in this community such as blind golf and blind curling.

The Lions clubs are known for their support of causes related to hearing and vision, including taking used eyeglasses and hearing aids, refurbishing them and giving them to people in impoverished nations.

“Instead of just throwing them away, somebody can get use out of them,” Erasmus commented.

People can bring their unused eyeglasses and hearing aids to the open house.

The concession will be open during the event as well. The open house runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the West Langley Hall, 9400 208th St.

The clubs held their first vision and hearing open house in spring of 2017 but have opted to move it to autumn.

“It will be an annual event from now on,” he noted.

• Learn more about the Langley Lions and the Fort Langley Lions

