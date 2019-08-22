TWU professor honoured for Dead Sea Scroll research

Dr. Andrew Perrin receives 2019 David Noel Freedman Award

Trinity Western University (TWU) professor Dr. Andrew Perrin was recently recognized for his research paper on the Dead Sea Scrolls.

The David Noel Freedman Award for Excellence and Creativity in Hebrew Bible Scholarship is an international prize awarded by the Society of Biblical Literature since 2011.

Dr. Perrin is Canada Research Chair in Religious Identities of Ancient Judaism and Director of the Dead Sea Scrolls Institute at TWU.

His paper, “Danielic Pseudepigraphy in/and the Hebrew Scriptures? Remodeling the Structure and Scope of Daniel Traditions at Qumran,” focuses on the particular history and possible interpretations of the Book of Daniel.

“It is humbling to be recognized for my research in the Dead Sea Scrolls. While the scrolls were found over 70 years ago, this award reminds us that their insights into the words and worlds of scripture are only beginning,” Dr. Perrin said.

Dr. Perrin, originally from Calgary, began his studies at TWU in 2007 and later received his Ph.D from McMaster in 2013. He joined the faculty at TWU two years after and has since devoted his time to using lost or forgotten texts in the Dead Sea Scrolls to explore the Second Temple Judaism.

Read More: Trinity Western professor awarded for tech excellence

“[Researching] challenges us with what we want out of the scrolls. Some want to change our bibles with new information and invite ancient scrolls into our world,” Dr. Perrin explained. “It forces us to examine the historic world operating in the text, giving us a perspective of how we got from the ancient to modern world.”

The Freedman scholarship has been awarded to scholars who received their doctorate since 2008. Applicants submit a paper, yet to be published, that exhibits innovation and excellence in Hebrew Bible studies.

Dr. Perrin’s paper will be delivered in a special session at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the Society of Biblical Literature in San Diego, California.

Additionally, his co-authorship of a Revue de Qumran article earned him the Norman E. Wagner Award from the Canadian Society of Biblical Studies.

A keen interest in the scrolls and Aramaic literature is what initially steered Dr. Perrin towards this particular field.

He added that professional digital shorts are also being produced with help from his work to further the conversation and relevance of the Dead Sea Scrolls.

More can be found on the David Noel Freedman award here.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Call put out to feature local artists

Just Posted

Mural for Aldergrove murder victim remains as Freshco renovates

Kyle ‘Newbie’ Marud’s unsolved 2007 murder, still on the minds Aldergrove residents

Orangeville takes lead in best-of-five Minto finals at LEC

The Northmen made the most of the Shamrocks’ penalties

Man wanted for crimes in Saskatchewan turns himself in

Elio Schiaroli, wanted for sex assault and more, was spotted in Abbotsford

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Back to school surprise in store for Aldergrove’s Kinsmen complex

Coalition of community groups seek school supplies for kids in need

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

Thermal imaging cameras eye Salish Sea in hopes of better detecting whales

Cameras installed at BC Ferries’ terminal on Galiano Island, and off southern Gulf Islands

BREAKING: Province approves Surrey police force

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth green-lights city’s municipal police force

Two Vancouver police officers bitten, scratched after ‘violent’ arrest

Police will recommend charges against a 50-year-old man

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Police identify suspect in alleged thefts from distracted West Vancouver seniors

Two women say their wallets were stolen

UPDATED: Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months, overnight leave

Kelly Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

Impaired driving charge laid in 2018 crash in Delta that killed teen

Olivia Malcolm and her 20-year-old friend were standing behind their vehicle when they were hit by a car

Most Read