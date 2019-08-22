TWU professor honoured for Dead Sea Scroll research

Trinity Western University (TWU) professor Dr. Andrew Perrin was recently recognized for his research paper on the Dead Sea Scrolls.

The David Noel Freedman Award for Excellence and Creativity in Hebrew Bible Scholarship is an international prize awarded by the Society of Biblical Literature since 2011.

Dr. Perrin is Canada Research Chair in Religious Identities of Ancient Judaism and Director of the Dead Sea Scrolls Institute at TWU.

His paper, “Danielic Pseudepigraphy in/and the Hebrew Scriptures? Remodeling the Structure and Scope of Daniel Traditions at Qumran,” focuses on the particular history and possible interpretations of the Book of Daniel.

“It is humbling to be recognized for my research in the Dead Sea Scrolls. While the scrolls were found over 70 years ago, this award reminds us that their insights into the words and worlds of scripture are only beginning,” Dr. Perrin said.

Dr. Perrin, originally from Calgary, began his studies at TWU in 2007 and later received his Ph.D from McMaster in 2013. He joined the faculty at TWU two years after and has since devoted his time to using lost or forgotten texts in the Dead Sea Scrolls to explore the Second Temple Judaism.

Read More: Trinity Western professor awarded for tech excellence

“[Researching] challenges us with what we want out of the scrolls. Some want to change our bibles with new information and invite ancient scrolls into our world,” Dr. Perrin explained. “It forces us to examine the historic world operating in the text, giving us a perspective of how we got from the ancient to modern world.”

The Freedman scholarship has been awarded to scholars who received their doctorate since 2008. Applicants submit a paper, yet to be published, that exhibits innovation and excellence in Hebrew Bible studies.

Dr. Perrin’s paper will be delivered in a special session at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the Society of Biblical Literature in San Diego, California.

Additionally, his co-authorship of a Revue de Qumran article earned him the Norman E. Wagner Award from the Canadian Society of Biblical Studies.

A keen interest in the scrolls and Aramaic literature is what initially steered Dr. Perrin towards this particular field.

He added that professional digital shorts are also being produced with help from his work to further the conversation and relevance of the Dead Sea Scrolls.

More can be found on the David Noel Freedman award here.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________