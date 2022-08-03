United by their love of a dog, two women initiate ‘hug-a-bull’ fundraiser

Langley event will honour Marvin, who passed away in April

In March 2020, Janice Benna went to an animal shelter to meet a bunny she was considering adopting.

She fell in love with a dog, instead.

Marvin was in palliative care and could not come home with Benna due to her home not being able to accommodate his physical disabilities. An animal lover – Benna, couldn’t let her new friend live without a home. She followed his progress and helped where possible.

With efforts from Benna and others, eventually, the dog was placed in foster care.

“I was able to sponsor him and connect with his foster momma, Tanya Todd,” shared Benna.

This past April, Marvin passed away, and Benna and her new-found Langley friend decided to have a fundraiser in the dog’s honour.

“He had changed everything for both of us. This is for him,” said Todd.

The Babes and Bullies is a fundraising initiative by Benna and Todd, who have become friends thanks to Marvin.

The event, a social affair, is being held in partnership with HugABull Advocacy and Rescue – a volunteer-run registered charity founded in 2003 to rescue and educate the public on “bully breed” dogs.

The outdoor event will take place Sunday, Aug. 21, at Roots and Wings Distillery in Langley, and will feature entertainment by Hourglass Cabaret burlesque dancers. The three-hour-long event starts at 3 p.m. and will also feature a photo booth, merchandise, food by the Mad Greek food truck, games, and prizes, Benna added.

Benna and Todd are hoping for a successful first fundraiser, indicating they want it to become an annual event – in Marvin’s honour – to benefit HugABull.

For more information and to purchase tickets, people can visit babesandbullies.eventbrite.com.

