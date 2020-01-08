United Church of Langley offers Sunday services with a touch of jazz

A series of three Jazz Vespers services will be taking place in the United Churches of Langley’s (UCoL) Murrayville Sanctuary on the third Sunday of January, February and March.

Jazz Vespers, as a concept worship service and as an outreach ministry, began in New York City in the 1960s.

Pastor John Gensel of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church designed a service made up of prayer and jazz music for musicians who couldn’t make it to Sunday morning services after playing late night gigs the night before.

In that tradition, today’s vespers services – which happen all over the Lower Mainland and even the world – are often formulated for those not necessarily comfortable in a regular church on Sunday mornings.

The first service on Jan. 19 features church music leader Linda Szentes and her band, Jazzlinks – Brenda Baird on piano, Michael Toth on guitar, Johan Worst on bass, and Zoltan Kollar on drums.

“Jazz is about listening, cooperation, and taking turns; it is spontaneous,” Szentes explained. “I think it is a form of music which invites dialogue, and that is what the United Church is good at; entering into dialogue with people who may not believe what we believe.”

The group’s sound comes from working with the same people consistently; warm and blues-oriented with a swing feel and melodic improvising; they interpret a vast repertoire and a range of styles within the jazz genre – interpreting a wide repertoire from the 1920s and 30s, all the way to the 70s.

“It’s a transition for people,” Szentes continued. “People who are not quite ready to go into dinner hour and they’re transitioning at that time of the day from being out at the mall for instance. Vespers combines spiritual methods and appeals to people who like music.”

Musical selections will alternate with prayers, readings and meditations led by ministers Rev Hilde Seal and Rev Sophia Ducey will draw freely from a variety of sources for thematic inspiration.

“Jazz stands for liberal and more democratic life, inviting people to talk and listen,” Szentes added. “It’s welcoming and gets away from more stuffy traditional hymns that may have otherwise put other’s off.”

Admission is by donation, which a suggested donation being $10 per person.

Refreshments and fellowship will follow the vespers.

Two more vesper services will be held on Feb. 16 and March 15, with each one taking place from 4 to 5 p.m.

The February Jazz Vespers will present the Aaron Hardie Quartet, who will play original compositions in the modern jazz tradition.

In March, the UCoL’s Jazz Vespers will feature Inlet Jazz Band, an ever-expanding repertoire from Port Moody that includes more modern jazz tunes and sophisticated popular music.

Anyone is welcome to attend and can find out more at www.unitedchurchesoflangley.ca.

United Churches of Langley is located at 21562 Old Yale Rd.

