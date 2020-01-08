United Church of Langley offers Sunday services with a touch of jazz

First Jazz Vespers service runs Sunday, Jan. 19, with musician Linda Szentes performing

A series of three Jazz Vespers services will be taking place in the United Churches of Langley’s (UCoL) Murrayville Sanctuary on the third Sunday of January, February and March.

Jazz Vespers, as a concept worship service and as an outreach ministry, began in New York City in the 1960s.

Pastor John Gensel of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church designed a service made up of prayer and jazz music for musicians who couldn’t make it to Sunday morning services after playing late night gigs the night before.

In that tradition, today’s vespers services – which happen all over the Lower Mainland and even the world – are often formulated for those not necessarily comfortable in a regular church on Sunday mornings.

The first service on Jan. 19 features church music leader Linda Szentes and her band, Jazzlinks – Brenda Baird on piano, Michael Toth on guitar, Johan Worst on bass, and Zoltan Kollar on drums.

“Jazz is about listening, cooperation, and taking turns; it is spontaneous,” Szentes explained. “I think it is a form of music which invites dialogue, and that is what the United Church is good at; entering into dialogue with people who may not believe what we believe.”

The group’s sound comes from working with the same people consistently; warm and blues-oriented with a swing feel and melodic improvising; they interpret a vast repertoire and a range of styles within the jazz genre – interpreting a wide repertoire from the 1920s and 30s, all the way to the 70s.

“It’s a transition for people,” Szentes continued. “People who are not quite ready to go into dinner hour and they’re transitioning at that time of the day from being out at the mall for instance. Vespers combines spiritual methods and appeals to people who like music.”

Musical selections will alternate with prayers, readings and meditations led by ministers Rev Hilde Seal and Rev Sophia Ducey will draw freely from a variety of sources for thematic inspiration.

READ MORE: Dinah Washington tribute closes out Jazz in the Fort – and the 2010s with New Year’s Eve concert

“Jazz stands for liberal and more democratic life, inviting people to talk and listen,” Szentes added. “It’s welcoming and gets away from more stuffy traditional hymns that may have otherwise put other’s off.”

Admission is by donation, which a suggested donation being $10 per person.

Refreshments and fellowship will follow the vespers.

Two more vesper services will be held on Feb. 16 and March 15, with each one taking place from 4 to 5 p.m.

The February Jazz Vespers will present the Aaron Hardie Quartet, who will play original compositions in the modern jazz tradition.

In March, the UCoL’s Jazz Vespers will feature Inlet Jazz Band, an ever-expanding repertoire from Port Moody that includes more modern jazz tunes and sophisticated popular music.

Anyone is welcome to attend and can find out more at www.unitedchurchesoflangley.ca.

United Churches of Langley is located at 21562 Old Yale Rd.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Year in review 2019: New pool not without its headaches

Just Posted

MAP: Township of Langley scheduled road closures in January

Drivers can plan ahead

Langley RCMP apprehended 53 impaired drivers during CounterAttack campaign last December

Fines, fees and penalties from Nov. 31 to Jan. 1 totaled $40,000

Year in review 2019: New pool not without its headaches

Before construction, rec centre subject of protests – after opening, still more problems

Following open heart surgery, Langley City resident faces loss of home

James Jepson isn’t allowed to work, and hasn’t had a response to application for disability benefits

United Church of Langley offers Sunday services with a touch of jazz

First Jazz Vespers service runs Sunday, Jan. 19, with musician Linda Szentes performing

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame

Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

Many in B.C. feeling overwhelmed by how many electronics they own post-holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Most Read