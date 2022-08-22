VIDEO: A record-setting Arts Alive is welcomed back to Langley City

There was a record number of vendors (150) and visitors (40,000 to 50,000) at the Arts Alive festival in Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) There was a record number of vendors (150) and visitors (40,000 to 50,000) at the Arts Alive festival in Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Musician Ryan McAllister played at McBurney Plaza as part of the Arts Alive festival in Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Artist Joanne Jackson was delighted to see the return of the Arts Alive festival to Langley City. There was a record number of vendors and visitors at the Saturday, Aug. 20 event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Long-time friends Joanne Jackson and May Moen were delighted by the return of Arts Alive in Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Jackson, a Walnut Grove resident who paints in acrylics, and Moen, a Langley City resident who works in oils, have been showing their work at the annual festival for years.

After a two-year shutdown due to the pandemic, both were very happy to see Arts Alive back on Langley City’s one-way.

“It’s wonderful,” Moen told the Langley Advance Times.

“I feel like I got my life back.”

One of several mobile entertainers at the Arts Alive festival in Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Jackson enjoyed the “nice” atmosphere.

“I like to come and see all tie different artists.”

They were among 150 vendors, who filled up the one-way section of Fraser Highway between 204th and 206th Streets, along with three live stages, strolling entertainment, kids events and food trucks.

Downtown Langley Business Association executive director Teri James said there were more vendors and visitors than ever before.

“Absolutely packed,” is how James summed it up.

The event was booked sold a month in advance, and for the first time ever, there was a wait list.

About 10 late applicants had to be told there just wasn’t enough space, but they were understanding and will be “first on the list next year,” James said.

At a rough estimate, James calculated the turnout was “at least double” the usual pre-COVID Arts Alive numbers, around 40,000 to 50,000, with crowds lingering right up to the official close at 5 p.m., which meant it took a little longer to re-open the one-way.

James was expecting a big turnout, based on the experience of other public events returning from a two-year pandemic hiatus.

“Get ready because it’s going to be a big one,” James recalled predicting, “and it was.”

DLBA Executive Director Teri James was expecting this year’s Arts Alive to be a ‘big one,’ and it was. There was a record number of vendors and visitors at the Arts Alive festival in Langley City on Saturday, Aug. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Arts Alive first-timer Georgina Williamson, who set up an outdoor shop on the one-way next to her just-opened women’s consignment boutique shop, Nova & Co., was impressed by the friendliness of the vendors and visitors.

“Everyone is super nice,” Williamson commented.

