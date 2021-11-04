VIDEO: A serial killer, a skeleton and scary redneck pick up trash in Aldergrove

Earth Ninjas harvested four bags of trash during a Halloween morning patrol of Fraser Highway in Aldergrove. Valerie York, Jocelyn Titus, Marie Puls stand behind York siblings Taylor and Kali, in the skeleton suit.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Normally, Michael Meyers, the hulking star of the Halloween series of movies, would be pursuing victims down a darkened street with a machete.

But on Sunday, Oct. 31, the character, as portrayed by Valerie York, was going after trash with a grabber tool in broad daylight, along Fraser Highway in Aldergrove, along with a skeleton, a scary redneck and other Halloween types.

It was the second year Earth Ninjas volunteers have held an in-costume cleanup during the scary season.

Founder Jocelyn Titus said the goal of the group she started is to “make the earth a better place.”

“I was just a mad mom [because] everywhere I go, I see litter,” Titus explained.

“So I want to teach my kids that if you want to make a difference and try to make a change – then it starts with you. So here I am, I’m just out trying to raise awareness. It means a lot to me.”

This year, what Titus described as a “small but mighty” group of five started on 264th street and made their way along Fraser Hwy. to Murrayville, collecting four bags of litter along the way.

Titus is hoping for a bigger turnout in Halloweens to come as word gets out.

“The more people that come out and support the cause, the cleaner the community and the better the environment,” Titus told the Langley Advance Times.

Earth Ninjas goes out about twice a month to tackle litter.

Those interested in taking part can contact the group by emailing Earthninjas604@gmail.com or visiting the Earth Ninjas Facebook page.

