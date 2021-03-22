Easter Bunny and friend ‘Kat’ were meeting kids online via videoconferencing on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A virtual visit with the Easter Bunny, in Langley

Wilowbrook Shopping Centre sets up video meetings for kids

This is the time of year when kids would be lining up at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley to meet the Easter Bunny in person.

But the bunny was not at the centre’s Easter garden display, which was open to people wanting to take pictures in front of the flowered backdrop.

At another, undisclosed location, the Bunny, who doesn’t talk, and friend ‘Kat,’ who does, were meeting children one-on-one online via Zoom.

“We’re having a great reaction,” Kat commented.

“Everyone’s having a real fun time.”

Willowbrook marketing coordinator Aishwarya Singh said as of Sunday, about 200 “and rising” had signed up for the virtual visits.

“Because we don’t want to promote gatherings, we want to bring Easter to our guests, virtually,” Singh told the Langley Advance Times.

Appointments can be booked through the shopping centre website at www.shopwillowbrook.com/hoppyeaster and the virtiual visits will continue until Easter Sunday.

Reservations are available at five-minute intervals.

READ ALSO: Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley launches virtual marketplace and food concierge service

Willowbrook marketing director Nicole Lotz said the goal of the “Hoppy Easter” event was for “everyone to really feel a sense of community and celebrate safely whether they’re on-site at Willowbrook, or just looking for some family fun at home.”

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Easter hunt boasts tasty treasure

Those taking pics in the Easter garden, located at the Southeast Centre court can post their photos online with the hashtag #ShopWillowbrook for a chance to win prizes.

Willowbrook will also be offering free printable adventure sheets that families can download to send their little ones on a fun scavenger hunt – or unleash their inner artiste with a beautiful floral bunny ear headband craft that’s fun for all ages.

Liam Andres Himenez, 3, poses for an Easter picture for dad Robinson with mom Yeraldine at the 'Easter garden' in Willowbrook Shopping centre in Langley on Sunday, March 21. Usually, the Easter Bunny wold be present, but those visits are taking place online this year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

