VIDEO: Aldergrove Vineyard Church holds long-postponed open house

Church was unable to admit public to its new premises during pandemic

Lizzie Scott greeted visitors to the fall festival at Aldergrove Vineyard church in character on Sunday, Oct. 31, as Minnie Mouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove’s Vineyard Church finally got to hold an open house at their new home on the Halloween weekend.

Lizzie Scott organiser of the Halloween themed fall festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, said the church moved into new premises at 27540 Fraser Hwy. about a year-and-a-half ago, but couldn’t hold public events due to of COVID-19 restrictions.

Emily Hope, 10 months, eyed a treat at the Aldergrove Vineyard church fall festival open house on Sunday, Oct. 31. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“We’re really loving to have people in,” Scott told the Langley Advance Times.

The Halloween themed festival for families and children encouraged kids to dress in Halloween costumes and featured volunteers dressed up as different characters, including Scott as Minnie Mouse.

There was a crafts table for kids to paint and draw, pumpkin decorating, storytelling, family photo portraits, games, free hot dogs and apple cider as well as Halloween treats.

At least 25 families took part in the 90-minute event, Scott reported.

When pandemic restrictions banned indoor worship, the church switched to online live-streamed services, but has since been able to resume in-person attendance, Scott related.

“Most [church members] have been able to return,” she estimated.

Online services are still being streamed about twice a month to give people the option, Scott added.

’Grandma Duff’ read stories to little ones at the Aldergrove Vineyard church fall festival open house on Sunday, Oct. 31. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

With the easing of indoor restrictions, the church has been able to launch a drop-in women-only free store, held on the first Friday of the month from 10 a,.m. to 2 p.m. which offers coffee, cake and free clothing for moms and kids.

The next one will be held this Friday, Nov. 5, at the church, located at 27540 Fraser Hwy. in the mall next to the FreshCo store.

Vineyard Church has also resumed their free Sunday lunch program, shut down during the pandemic.

Scott said relaunching the lunches has required a certain amount of “creativity,” because the new space lacks kitchen facilities.

More photos of the fall festival event can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

