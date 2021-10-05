VIDEO: ‘Art Crawl at the Hall’ in Fort Langley

Five artists took part in the ‘Art Crawl at the Hall’ event on Sunday, Oct. 3 on the front lawn of the historic Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some of the musicians who took part in the ‘Art Crawl at the Hall’ event on Sunday, Oct. 3, held on the front lawn of the historic Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fort Langley community hall executive director Brigitte Seib said the ‘Art Crawl at the Hall’ event on Sunday, Oct. 3 came about to bring arts and culture to the front lawn of the historic building. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A Montreal street scene was among the paintings on display during the ‘Art Crawl at the Hall’ event on Sunday, Oct. 3 on the front lawn of the historic Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Brigitte Seib said the idea for the “Art Crawl at the Hall” event at the historic Fort Langley Community Hall came about as a result of a conversation with local artist Susan McClain.

“We thought we needed to get more arts and culture on the front lawn of the hall,” said Seib, executive director of the Fort Langley historic community hall and president of Creative Compass Society.

“We just put the word out on the hall Facebook page and the community Facebook page.”

It came together in a matter of a few weeks, and on a sunny Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, the front lawn of the hall at 9167 Glover Rd. hosted five local artists, including McClain, with live music provided through Creative Compass Society by local performers Tom Hammel, Tom Welsh, Dave Messer and Mark Schurch.

Artist Susan McClain was among the participants in the ‘Art Crawl at the Hall’ event on Sunday, Oct. 3 on the front lawn of the historic Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Running for four hours, it was an all-volunteer effort, with donations accepted for the musicians.

All the performers and artists were from Langley.

READ ALSO: Fort Langley Community Hall celebrates 90 years since opening inaugural ball

More than five artists had registered, but there were some last-minute cancellations, Seib explained.

“It’s starting out small,” Seib told the Langley Advance Times.

As a proof of concept, the approach of having art outdoors, where passersby can watch painters at work, was a success, with positive comments from visitors, and a number of sales by the participating artists.

“There was a lot of community support,” said McClain.

READ ALSO: Sweet – chef’s gingerbread creation a tribute to Fort Langley Community Hall

Seib expects the “cozy community” art show will be repeated, but probably not till next spring.

“I think we will [organize another],” Seib predicted, adding it will continue to be Langley-centric in its choice of participants.

“We want to keep it local,” Seib remarked.

More photos from the event can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

ArtFort LangleyLangley