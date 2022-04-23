VIDEO: Celebrating Langley City’s first-ever Earth Day

Nearby Douglas Park Community Garden, one of the newest community gardens, was open to visitors at the Earth Day celebration held Saturday, April 23, in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Families could take part in a scavenger hunt at the Earth Day celebration held Saturday, April 23, in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley City resident Sandra Reams wore green for the Earth Day celebration held Saturday, April 23, in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) And there were free plants at the Earth Day celebration held Saturday, April 23, in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was sunny and warm on Saturday, April 23, ideal weather for the first-ever Earth Day celebration held in Langley City’s Douglas Park.

Organized by Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) and the City of Langley Environmental Sustainability Committee, the free family-friendly event featured workshops on foraging, balcony gardening and gardening for kids, as well as tours of the nearby Douglas Park Community Garden, along with scavenger hunts and other eco-games, as well as free compost and other giveaways.

Anya, 6, from Surrey, collected a fresh apple at the Earth Day celebration held Saturday, April 23, in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace, chair of the committee, called it a “good day” and praised LEPS and other participating groups for making it happen.

“We’re just very fortunate [to have them],” Wallace said.

Ellen Hall, a member of the Langley City Environmental Task Group, said it was “hopefully the the first of many” annual Earth Days in the aprk.

Hall presented information about handling pet waste, and the need to keep it out of landfills by flushing it, or hiring a collection service, or making a dog waste composter in the “back yard, away from your vegetable garden.”

Other participants included the Langley Field Naturalists, Nicomekl Enhancement Society, Township of Langley Sustainability Department, and the Langley Community Farmers Market, along with Werner Klann, of the Mason Bee Company, who explained how the bees, who rarely sting and don’t make honey, are very good for flowers and fruits because they are the best spring pollinators.

First held on April 22, 1970, Earth Day events are a way to show support for environmental protection.

Since the start, Earth Day has grown to includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EarthDay.org including an estimated 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

In Canada, the online campaign is at earthday.ca.

The official theme for 2022 was Invest In Our Planet.

