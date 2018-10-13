Traditional dancers performed at the 15th annual Diwali festival Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Celebrating the victory of dark over light at Langley Diwali Festival

Event marks 15th year at library

Muriel Arnason library in Langley celebrated it’s 15th annual Diwali festival Saturday with an encouraging message about the change of season.

Diwali, which means “a row of lights,” marks the victory of good over evil and the beginning of the New Year in India, said Librarian Dr. Sarwan Siungh Randhawa, the event organizer.

“There is always light after dark,” Randhawa said.

Township councillor Petrina Arnason, the daughter of the late Muriel Arnason whose name adorns the library, also sounded an optimistic note.

“We are celebrating something that will lead us, as Sarwan said, to look at our lives and reflect…” Arnason said.

For several hours on Saturday, the library in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 65 Ave. was the scene of traditional dancing, food, henna and face painting, all of it free.

Visitors filled the premises.

A portion of the event was live-streamed on the Times Facebook site.

Township councillor Bob Long and Cloverdale — Langley City MP John Aldag also attended.

“It’s a wonderful way to acknowledge diversity in our community,” Aldag said.

READ MORE: Celebration of Light at Muriel Arnason Library


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Three-year-old Anahat was enthralled by the dancers. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Coun. Petrina Arnason. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

