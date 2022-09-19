VIDEO: Celebration of Indigenous culture draws hundreds of singers, dancers and drummers to Langley pow wow

For three days from Sept. 16th to the 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C. Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) For three days,from Sept. 16th to the 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C. Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) For three days from Sept. 16th to the 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C., Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) For three days from Sept. 16th to the 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C. Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) For three days from Sept. 16th to the 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C. Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event. Akio, from the Shuswap Nation, was one of the younger participants at 18 months. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) For three days from Sept. 16th to the 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C. Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event. Russell Cardinal came in from Cold Lake, AB. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) For three days from Sept. 16th to the 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C. Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event. Cultural advisor Dennis Leon (TsaTsomTun), of the Kwantlen First Nation on the stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Culture committee, said there was a ‘certain kind of energy’ about such events. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) For three days from Sept. 16th to the 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C. Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event. Some young participants mixed traditional garb with modern technology during a break. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) For three days from Sept. 16th to the 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C. Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

For three days from Friday, Sept. 16th to Sunday, Sept. 18th, singers, dancers and drummers from B.C., Alberta and the U.S. filled the Langley Events Centre for the first annual Stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event.

Organized by the Stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, which is based on Kwantlen First Nation land in Fort Langley, the event’s name translates to “big river” in the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language, a reference to the Fraser River and its role in the Indigenous communities living along its shores.

In a statement of purpose posted online, organizers said “rivers connect and enable sharing and new opportunities – and we wish for the stɑl̓əw̓ pow-wow to be an event that shares, honours and creates new opportunities to celebrate rich indigenous traditions and build important and lasting connections.”

One of the organizers, TsaTsomTun (Dennis Leon), cultural advisor, Kwantlen First Nations, on the stɑl̓əw̓ arts and culture committee, explained the long-awaited event has been in the planning stages for three years.

William James from Chilliwack was one of several hundred participants from B.C., Alberta and the U.S. in the first stɑl̓əw̓ pow wow cultural event held over three days from Sept. 16th to the 18th at the Langley Events Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“Because of the pandemic that we’re getting through, there’s hasn’t been much pow wow or gatherings,” TsaTsomTun told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s awesome to finally be here and see all the dancers and singers. People are coming from Alberta and all the way from Yakima [Yakama Nation in Washington]. There’s a certain kind of energy that comes with the pow wow, especially for the dancers and singers.”

One of the participants, William James from Chilliwack, a standout in his formal garb and headdress, was appreciative.

“Thank you to the people of Langley for hosting a wonderful weekend,” he said.

Kwantlen First Nation member Phyllis Atkins, program coordinator at the cultural society, explained that the pow wow ceremonies are integral to many Indigenous cultures and carry great importance in the community.

Stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society describes itself as “a registered, Indigenous and women-lead non-profit organization” that is “dedicated to advocacy and empowering Indigenous artists living in Coast Salish territories in order to share their gifts.”

It’s focus is “to foster nationhood and to support the rebuilding of Indigenous communities, particularly through the development of opportunities in the arts, culture and language.”

People can support the non-profit stɑl̓əw̓ society online at stalewpowwow.ca/donate.