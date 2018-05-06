VIDEO: Cool cars at Langley school fundraiser

Hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators were expected at the annual D.W. Poppy car show fundraiser that started with a Lions club breakfast Sunday morning as the cars began rolling in.
Every imaginable make and model was on display on the back field, ranging from brand-new exotics to legendary muscle cars and antique classics.
The unique fundraising event has been going on for over 30 years at the school, located at 23752 52 Avenue.
Money raised goes to support shop and various athletics programs as well as the school dry grad.
Parking is by donation — minimum $15, admittance is minimum $3 and kids 12 and under are free.
It’s on till 3 p.m.
Last year, the one-day event raised a record $29,000 for the school from entry fees from the 670 cars and 2,500 visitors who attended.
It’s the number one fundraiser for the school, one that recently inspired another Langley school, Brookswood Secondary, to host a car show.
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter