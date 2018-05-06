Bill Casey from Langley brought his 1926 Chevy one-ton. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Cool cars at Langley school fundraiser

For more than 30 years, D.W. Poppy has been hosting unique annual event

Hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators were expected at the annual D.W. Poppy car show fundraiser that started with a Lions club breakfast Sunday morning as the cars began rolling in.

Every imaginable make and model was on display on the back field, ranging from brand-new exotics to legendary muscle cars and antique classics.

The unique fundraising event has been going on for over 30 years at the school, located at 23752 52 Avenue.

Money raised goes to support shop and various athletics programs as well as the school dry grad.

Parking is by donation — minimum $15, admittance is minimum $3 and kids 12 and under are free.

It’s on till 3 p.m.

Last year, the one-day event raised a record $29,000 for the school from entry fees from the 670 cars and 2,500 visitors who attended.

READ MORE:Langley car show generates record donations

It’s the number one fundraiser for the school, one that recently inspired another Langley school, Brookswood Secondary, to host a car show.

READ MORE: Strong turnout for first Brookswood Secondary car show


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

It was perfect convertible weather. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Kim Hammond from Aldergrove was one of many visitors to the show. He has his own car, but it’s not quite ready for showing, he said. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Car fans are reflected by the immaculate paint of a classic Thunderbird. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Jason Wiseman and Kaylee Grafstrom pose with his classic Mustang. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
PHOTOS: Gala brings end of life rooms and equipment to Langley hospital

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cool cars at Langley school fundraiser

For more than 30 years, D.W. Poppy has been hosting unique annual event

PHOTOS: Gala brings end of life rooms and equipment to Langley hospital

A hospital foundation gala Saturday night raised big bucks for necessary health care tools.

VIDEO: Biggest barbecue contest in Canada underway in Langley

Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ at Cascades casino

Langley caretaker of Charlie’s tree retires

Plans call for cadets to take over responsibility for memorial

Aldergrove students donate $5,000 to charity

Encompass Support Services Society awarded $5,000 grant by ACSS philanthropists

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

‘The definition of family is evolving’: collective housing creates community

People in Vancouver are finding innovative ways of blending their housing and social needs

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

10-man Minnesota United beats Whitecaps 1-0

A lapse of concentration cost the Vancouver team the game

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Man seriously injured after Downtown Vancouver assault

A 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital

UPDATE: Man missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital found

Shane Clay had gone missing on Friday

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Most Read