VIDEO: coronavirus safety and a language lesson all in one

Phyllis and Fern Gabriel hold a copy of their hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ children's book Let's Count the Moon.

Kwantlen language teacher Fern Gabriel shares online handwashing tips in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓

A language lesson came with instructions on handwashing and staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fern Gabriel, Kwantlen First Nation language teacher, shared a one minute clip of her using the “Happy Birthday technique” – a method where people sing the song twice to know how long twenty seconds is; the recommended amount of time to their wash hands.

In it, she speaks the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language and sings Happy Birthday in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ while washing her hands.

“I was inspired by a young lady from Musqueam, Vanessa Campbell, who did a Vimeo on washing hands,” Gabriel told the Langley School District. “I saw her video circulating Facebook and I asked her if I could “copy” her video for my students.

In her second video, she also displays hand washing while counting up to twenty in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓.

“It’s our social responsibility,” she added, “to do our due diligence in flattening the curve by being mindful of staying healthy.”

READ MORE: Kwantlen First Nation opinion mixed on Township Councillor Eric Woodward land transfer

Langley School District additionally shared a list of supports and suggestions for staying active and healthy during self isolation. The list of supports can be viewed at www.sd35.bc.ca.

CoronavirusLangley School District

