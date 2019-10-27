VIDEO: Day two of annual hazardous waste disposal event

If you live in Langley, there’s a place you can go that will handle problem trash for free

Some Langley residents reported waiting as long as 50 minutes in line to dump hazardous materials at the Township works yard, but most seemed to feel it was worth the wait. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There was a long line-up to dump hazardous materials at the Langley Township works yard on Saturday, Oct. 26th, the first day of the annual drop-off, but most drivers seemed to feel it was worth the wait.

Some reported the lineup from the gates at the facility on 48th Avenue and 224th street was, at one point, well down 48th Avenue, all the way local coffee shop that faces the RCMP detachment.

Brookswood resident Gord Jones estimated his wait at around 50 minutes, but he didn’t seem to mind.

“It’s a nice day,” he observed.

Jones told the Langley Advance Times he had agreed to help a neighbour get rid of some hard-to-dispose items, then realized he had some stuff of his own to get rid of as well.

Howie Ullet from South Langley brought in herbicide, pesticide and some fire extinguishers.

It was his first trip to the event.

“I’m a fan of it,” Ullet enthused.

“It’s a great event.”

Another first-timer, Mike Clarke from Brookswood, used his time in the line-up to post a notice to his Facebook page to encourage other people to take advantage.

“It’s great,” commented Clarke, who brought in some antifreeze, used oil and old batteries.

“I kind of saved it up,” he observed.

It was the 19th year of the annual free event.

As Township staffers directed traffic to an indoor lineup where materials were collected and sorted into bins, Langley solid waste coordinator Debbie Fleming stressed how important hazardous materials, like paints, thinners, small appliances and electronic devices are properly disposed of, and not dumped in with ordinary household trash.

They are items which can pose an environmental hazard if dumped in an ordinary landfill, leaching into into our soil and water supplies.

“It’s important that we take care of them properly and safely,” Fleming warned.

Last year 978 vehicles (503 on Saturday, and 475 on Sunday) dropped off corrosive, toxic, flammable, or reactive products, a “modest increase” of 18 vehicles from the previous year.

More than 40 tonnes was dropped off.

Fleming was projecting around 1,000 vehicles this year.

Today, Sunday, Oct. 27th, the gates will be open again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no charge to drop-off, but proof of Langley residency is required, such as a driving licence or utility bill.

Donations to the food bank are encouraged.



