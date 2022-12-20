VIDEO: Dogs wake up to winter across Lower Mainland after big storm

Watching dogs reacting to their first snow, or their second or third or more snow, is always a fun experience.
On Tuesday morning, dogs across the Lower Mainland woke up to a wintery wonderland to run around in, and their owners were quick with their cameras to record it all.
Here’s a fun little montage of dogs in Abbotsford and beyond on their morning trip to the backyard.
If you have photos or video to share with Abbotsford News anytime, email us at newsroom@abbynews.com.
@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.