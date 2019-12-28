Aldergrove resident Herman Van der Leest was among the dozens of volunteer bird watchers who took part in the 120th annual bird count, an event that takes place throughout North America. The 120th annual bird count was conducted in Langley, as well as other areas of the Lower Mainland, on Saturday (Dec. 28).(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Drier weather produces larger numbers for 120th annual bird count in Langley

No exotic species spotted, however

As volunteer bird counters formed themselves into teams over early-morning coffee at a local restaurant on Saturday (Dec. 28), one of the organizers, John Gordon, had a request

“If anyone sees a snow owl, let us know,” Gordon said.

He was referring to an especially rare species of bird that had been spotted, and photographed, during a previous count.

READ MORE: Rare bird spotted in Langley

Snowy owls usually make their homes north of 60° latitude in the Arctic tundra, in Alaska, the Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Eurasia, but one somehow made ts way south to Langley.

This year, there were no such exotic species to be seen, but there were a lot more of every other kind, thanks to the drier weather.

READ MORE: VIDEO: A very wet Langley Christmas bird count

Organizer Mike Klotz said just over 7,800 birds were observed and 65 species tallies, up from the previous year’s rain-soaked survey, when just under 5,200 birds were counted and only 52 species, well below the average of 6,000 to 7,000.

“A pretty decent year,” is how Klotz summed it up to the Langley Advance Times.

The count is an early-winter bird census by the National Audubon Society, conducted with the help of more than 70,000 volunteers across Canada, the U.S. and many other countries in the Western Hemisphere.

Information collected by participants over the past century are one of only two large pools of data about how birds of the Americas are faring over time.

READ MORE: Birders brave the cold for annual Christmas count

Christmas bird counts in the Lower Mainland are each conducted on a single day between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5.

Each one is organized by a birding club or naturalist organization.

In Langley, the count is part of the larger White Rock/Surrey/Langley count.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bird count organizer John Gordon captured this image near Maxwell Crescent in Milner of an American Kestrel. The 120th annual bird count was conducted in Langley, as well as other areas of the Lower Mainland, on Saturday (Dec. 28).(John Gordon/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Joanne Rosenthal and Bob Puls tally birds. The 120th annual bird count was conducted in Langley, as well as other areas of the Lower Mainland, on Saturday (Dec. 28).(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An eagle surveys the intersection of Glover Road and Crush Crescent. The 120th annual bird count was conducted in Langley, as well as other areas of the Lower Mainland, on Saturday (Dec. 28).(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Where to toss your Christmas tree

Just Posted

VIDEO: Drier weather produces larger numbers for 120th annual bird count in Langley

No exotic species spotted, however

VIDEO: Skating like a superhero at George Preston Recreation Centre

Event a first for Langley rink

Where to toss your Christmas tree

Next weekend, there will be several tree chipping events in Langley

VIDEO: Giants victory over Victoria

Win moves the Vancouver Giants to within two points of third place in the B.C. Division standings

UPDATED: BC Ferries sailings still filling up Saturday after Christmas

Saturday morning and afternoon sailings full, with evening filling up

Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Canada crushed 6-0 by Russia, loses star Lafrenière to injury at world juniors

Canadians look to regroup Monday against Germany

Border agents on the lookout for parental abductions during holiday season

‘Good year or bad year, in Quebec we’re talking about 100 or so cases,’ said Pina Arcamone

B.C. man scores touchdowns in the fashion world

Former footballer Tyson Gibson chases down a stylish career

Lee Mendelson, producer of ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies on Christmas day

Mendelson wrote the lyrics to the show’s signature song, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Susan Service claims UVic failed to give as many as 134 members an annual salary increases they were due

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

Most Read