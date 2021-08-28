VIDEO: ‘Drive-up’ version of Aldergrove Fair a hit this weekend

A performer from Circus Lab demonstrated some daring maneuvers. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Brandon and Violet Guthrie from Mission got a close-up look at one of the animals from Aldor Acres. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Members of the Langley-based Thunderbird Fast Draw Club demonstrated their particular set of skills. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Clowns greeted visitors to the drive-up version of Aldergrove Fair (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Day one of the “drive-up” version of the Aldergrove Fair was a hit, with all vacant spots filled.

Organizers had opted for an approach that saw groups of vehicles follow a route through MacInnes Farm, pulling over to look at attractions that ranged from a replica Sopwith fighter plane to antique tractors, to Langley-based Circus Lab performers presenting high-wire and juggling acts, a quick-draw demonstration and finishing with a drive down the main street of an old-fashioned town built for the television series “When calls the heart.”

Karen Long, executive director of the Aldergrove Festival Days Society, was directing people to the website to see if there were any vacancies for Sunday.

Entrance to the fair is free, but families must register for their tickets online ahead of the event day, which begins at 10 a.m.

“Don’t just show up,” Long cautioned.

A replica of a First World War Sopwith fighter plane from the Langley-based Canadian Museum of Flight was among the attractions at the Aldergrove Fair (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

If all slots are taken on both days, Long estimated attendance will total more than 800 vehicles, which would put attendance substantially higher, as most cars were occupied by families.

There were 30 time slots available for every 30 minute period, so organizers can monitor the number of people on the fairgrounds.

The Fair site took approximately 60 minutes in total to explore by car.

The fair is a product of at least 10 local organizations coming together, Long said, and several volunteers.

