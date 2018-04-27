Chris and Charlene Adam are this year’s Extreme Home Repair recipients. Between May 4 and 21, volunteers will renovate the couple’s Aldergrove home, which they share with three of their four children ages 12, 15, and 18. Troy Landreville Langley Times

VIDEO: Extreme Home Repair team set to revamp ‘house of the undone’

Volunteers and businesses join forces to help Aldergrove family as EHR marks 15th year

Chris and Charlene Adam were well on their way to transforming their ‘fixer-upper’ in Aldergrove.

Then, health issues stopped them on a dime.

Chris has lived with multiple sclerosis for many years and finally had to go on long-term disability. Charlene suffered a stroke a year-and-a-half ago and took five months off work to recover.

As a result of the stroke, Charlene lost all feeling on the right side of her body and has not yet recovered completely. She’s now working part time, which is all she can manage.

The MS has kept Chris from working altogether. He worked as a supervisor for a local fireplace company and before that was a welder for 30 years.

“The last two years it’s been getting worse and worse,” Chris said, about his MS. “Fatigue, pain, muscle loss, memory loss… guess that about covers it.”

“He’s on a downhill slope right now,” added Charlene.

Meanwhile, the couple’s aspirations for renovating their 45-year-old split level house ground to a halt, save for a roof that was replaced to keep the home dry, upgraded windows to help with unmanageable electric heat bills and energy efficient gas fireplaces.

“Everything needed to be upgraded,” Charlene said.

“The laundry room downstairs, the floors… everything’s 12 years old or original,” Chris said, adding that the home needs a major electrical overhaul, “and that’s been a problem since we moved in (12 years go). It was a very Mickey Mouse electrical job in here.

“We call it the house of the undone.”

Enter the Extreme Home Repair (EHR) team. EHR is an program launched 15 years ago by Acts of Kindness (AOK), a community outreach of Langley’s Church in the Valley: a Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Established in 2004, the EHR project annually transforms the home of a local individual or family facing difficult circumstances related to their housing and resources.

Extreme Home Repair 2017 Progress… from Acts of Kindness {AOK} on Vimeo.

Chris and Charlene and their children, including 21-year-old Brad (who lives on his own), Johnny, 18, Michael, 15, and Amanda, 12, are the main recipients of the 15th EHR project.

Church in the Valley associate pastor Mike Dauncey has been involved with EHR since its inception, and said the family are worthy recipients.

“What impressed us about Chris and Charlene is they bought this house 12 years ago as a fixer-upper, it needed a lot of work, and so they did start fixing things,” Dauncey said. “They’ve put a lot of work into the house already.”

But Chris’s MS has “totally inhibited him from continuing construction work,” Dauncey added.

“The money’s not there, the health is not there, and we see that they were interested in fixing this house. They did the best they could with what they have, and so that really impressed us. They’re actively trying to fix this house up. So we’re going to come in here and finish it up for them, to help them out.”

Dauncey said EHR has a way of bringing people together. Each year, the project draws more than 200 volunteers — many of whom are from Church in the Valley — along with dozens of community-minded businesses, friends, family and neighbours, to give the selected recipients a fresh start in a comfortable environment.

“It’s just so awesome to see the community come together with one purpose — to help a family in need,” he said. “It’s beautiful to see. We get to know new people every year, so it’s another positive thing. We get to meet new people and it’s not just a church project, it’s everyone’s project. We have a sign on the property inviting anyone who wants to join in (including) neighbours.”

The family leaves the home on May 4 to allow the work to start, and will return on Victoria Day Monday (May 21) for the reveal.

The family is looking forward to Victoria Day, when they enter their home for the first time in nearly three weeks.

“The house will be more livable for us in the future,” Chris said.

“Because we don’t know what the future holds,” Charlene offered.

Interested in volunteering? Call 604-514-8335, email extremehomevolunteer@gmail.com, or visit actsofkindness.ca.


troy.landreville@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Guild members answer call for ‘Quilts for Humboldt’

Just Posted

Retired Colorado police chief talks pot

A leading authority on the legalization of marijuana in Colorado was in Langley recently

BC Housing will hold second info session about Quality Inn

No firm date set but need to house Langley’s homeless grows, says BC Housing

House fire in Aldergrove

Flames shooting out what appears to be the chimney

Langleys seventh ‘rattiest’ municipality in B.C.

There are a number of ways to reduce risk of infestation says rodent removal expert

Judgment levied in Langley mushroom skimming

A court has fined a man who made off with thousands worth of mushrooms

WATCH: Small fire at Langley spa manufacturer creates big plume

Black smoke from a Thursday evening fire at a spa maker could be seen for miles.

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Britain gives long-lost Franklin expedition ships to Canada, Inuit

Deeds to HMS Erebus and HMS Terror signed over to Canada and Inuit Heritage Trust

Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

Three days after rampage, people still gathering at memorial to lay flowers and honour victims

Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

Trudeau has been adamant that his government wouldn’t increase taxes on online subscriptions

Why some B.C. daycares didn’t opt in to subsidy program

Deadline passes for program aimed at laying foundation for universal child care

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Most Read