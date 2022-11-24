On Sunday, Nov. 20, Alexandra Falconer, garden programs coordinator at Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), was pulling ivy off trees in Aldergrove’s Steele park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Fight against invasive English Ivy to resume in Aldergrove

Volunteers will be back in Steele park, cutting and pulling

Removing invasive English Ivy from trees requires protective gloves, heavy-duty clippers and persistence.

All of that was in view on Sunday, Nov. 20, as Alexandra Falconer, garden programs coordinator at Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) was removing ivy from trees in Aldergrove’s Steele park at 55th Avenue 248th Street, with the aid of volunteers.

“We’re pulling as much as we can off,” Falconer told the Langley Advance Times.

“We’re trying to get anything up to six feet.”

Accord to an online fact sheet form the Invasive species council of B.C., English Ivy was imported to North America from Europe, by immigrants who liked to use it as an ornamental plant to cover walls and buildings, and for ground cover in commercial landscape.

It spreads quickly needing very little light or water once it’s established, and can even grow during the winter.

As a vine, it can completely engulf shrubs and encircles tree trunks of all sizes.

”It can take a tree down in 10 years,” Falconer said..

“It just takes over and it loves to grow right up the trees. It’s a tough one to tackle,” Falconer commented.

Ecosystemgardening.com called ivy one of the “most hated” plants, describing it as “one of the most pernicious, nasty, and destructive of the invasive plants.”

LEPS will be back at Steele park next Saturday and Sunday Nov 26 – 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.

All are welcome to take part, tools and gloves will be provided.

READ ALSO: LEPS joins ‘Movember’ mental-well being movement

It’s part of LEPS “Movemeber” campaign to to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

Movember got its start in 2003 when two Australians, Travis Garone and Luke Slattery, came up with the idea of growing moustaches for charity throughout the month of November.

It has since expanded worldwide, with the stated aim of increasing early cancer detection, diagnosis and effective treatments, and to ultimately reduce the number of preventable deaths.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Volunteers carry out Aldergrove cleanup in the pouring rain

More information about LEPS involvement in the cause can found on the “LEPSLangley” Facebook page Donations can be made at ca.movember.com.

Environment

