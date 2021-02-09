This year, the annual ‘Scott Trapp Stick it to Cancer’ ball hockey tournament and cancer fundraiser has migrated to social media and been rebranded as ‘Shave for Scott’ in honour of the late Langley university student. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Fundraiser in memory of Langley’s Scott Trapp sets a record by going virtual

UBC’s Delta Kappa Epsilon Phi Alpha Fraternity on track to reach $50K in donations, an all-time high

The annual cancer fundraiser honouring the memory of Langley’s Scott Trapp was headed for an all-time record after organizers were forced to abandon an in-person ball hockey event in favour of a virtual campaign.

Donations totalling $43,000 had been collected by the Feb. 6 and 7 weekend, and with more coming in, a record $50,000 was in sight, Scott’s dad, Doug said.

“This is probably going to be their best year ever,” Doug enthused.

“They had to look for something different and holy smokes, it took off.”

Scott’s mom, Lennie, was impressed with the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity at UBC, the organizers of the event.

“They’ve done such an amazing job this year,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

After the event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, organizers moved the annual Scott Trapp Stick it to Cancer ball hockey tournament to social media and rebranded it as Shave for Scott.

Every week, two people challenged each other on social media to raise funds and votes.

The winner was safe while their challenger had their head shaved and the video was posted to social media.

Weekly challenges were to continue until Sunday, Feb. 14.

One of Canada’s largest independent Canadian Cancer Society fundraisers, the event has raised more than $240,000 for cancer research since it started in 2012.

In 2014, it was renamed the Scott Trapp Stick it to Cancer Memorial Tournament after their colleague and fraternity brother from Langley.

In his second year at UBC, Scott, a 2012 Brookswood Secondary grad, pledged with the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE)-Phi Alpha chapter.

After Scott was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, in November 2013, his frat brothers rallied around him.

By the time Scott was initiated into Delta Kappa Epsilon, he was completely bald from chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

He had a suit and tie for his initiation, but his frat brothers allowed him to lose the suit and wear his trademark flannels for a group photo.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Sticking it to cancer in memory of young Langley man

Scott battled the disease for a year and appeared to have won his battle by October of 2014, when he was given the all-clear by doctors.

But in early December, doctors discovered the cancer had returned.

Scott passed away, less than three weeks later, with his family and friends by his side on Dec. 26, at the age of 20.

READ MORE: Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser memorializes Langley’s Scott Trapp, a ‘super kind guy’

Scott is remembered as a sports enthusiast who was involved in soccer, karate, rugby and lacrosse.

He played for the teen lacrosse team that won gold at the BC Summer Games team in 2010, where he was chosen to deliver the athletes oath during the opening ceremonies.

He was also known for donating his time to serving meals to the needy in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and in Surrey.

The Trapp family donation page on the Canadian Cancer Society site has raised $7,600.

“At the end of the day, its not about us,” Doug said.

“It’s about the millions of people that are diagnosed with cancer every year, and it’s about the legacy our son has left behind. I hope and pray that one day there will be a cure, or a treatment for cancer that doesn’t kick your ass while going through it.”

Those interested in learning more about the campaign can do so at www.stickittocancer.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Most Read