One of many vendors at Seedy Saturday (March 7th) at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley, an opportunity for gardeners to congregate, swap seeds and get tips from experts.

VIDEO: Gardeners turn out for Seedy Saturday

Annual event held at Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Amanda Smith, the agricultural program coordinator with Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), was demonstrating the art of making newspaper plant pots.

She took some newspaper pages and folded them around a can.

“You simply start rolling,” she said, using the can to shape the paper into an inexpensive, biodegradable pot for seed starting.

It was Seedy Saturday (March 7th) at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley, an opportunity for gardeners to congregate, swap seeds and get tips from experts.

This year, the free event was held at the new Rotary Interpretive Centre building at the Arboretum.

It was the first time the event was held at the new location, after years at the KPU campus.

Despite a surprise snowstorm, attendance was good, with more than 300 people dropping by the two-storey building.

On the first floor, various vendors were selling seeds and starter plants, while upstairs offered a number of seminars presented by different experts.

“It’s celebrating seeds,” is how Smith summed it up.

As well the seminars, here was a walking tour of the Arboretum, along with food and coffee.

READ ALSO: Number of community garden spaces growing as interest rises in Langley

READ ALSO: Langleyites get their say about proposed community gardens at Rotary Centennial Park

At the annual seed swapping event organized by the LEPS and Kwantlen Polytechnic University, vendors included Cedar Rim Nursery, the Desert Plant Society of Vancouver, St. Florian Soap Co., and MacInnes Farm.

People with saved seeds from last year could trade at the seed swap table.

There was also a soup swap.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
David Catzel from FarmFolkCityFolk gave a seminar at Seedy Saturday (March 7th) at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Seedy Saturday (March 7th) at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley was an opportunity for gardeners to congregate, swap seeds and get tips from experts. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

