VIDEO: Good grapes a problem for annual stomp at Langley winery

Costumed teams competed in the annual “Grape Stomp” fundraiser at Township 7 Winery in South Langley Oct 22 and 23. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) “Grapebusters” won best costume at the annual “Grape Stomp” fundraiser at Township 7 Winery in South Langley on Sunday, Oct. 23. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Township 7 Winery manager Cody Karman explained tougher rules for the annual “Grape Stomp” fundraiser were designed to conserve an unusually good crop of grapes, for wine-making. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

This year, the rules governing the annual Township 7 Winery Grape Stomp in South Langley were a little stricter, the result of an unusually good grape harvest.

Costumed competitors in the two-day charitable fundraiser faced new challenges, like running backwards with a team partner to collect grapes. It was designed to reduce the amount required for the annual competition which sees which team of whimsically-costumed competitors can squeeze out the most grape juice with their feet.

“We made it a little harder because we had such quality grapes,” explained Township 7 manager Cody Karman.

Karman said usually, lesser quality grapes are used in the stomp, but there just wasn’t as much available this time, thanks to weather that produced an especially good crop of grapes.

Karman told the Langley Advance Times the first wine from the 2022 grapes will likely be out early next year, with the white aromatic wine first, while other varieties, such as the red wines, will require another year or two.

“Grape Stomp”, which raises funds for Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, drew teams of six to eight people to compete Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Township 7 site at 21152 16th Ave., raising at least $750 by Karman’s initial rough estimate.

There were 10 teams competing on Saturday, and 14 on Sunday, up slightly from the previous year when COVID-19 restrictions were in effect, Karman said.

Best costume winner, “hands down,” Karman said, was “Grapebusters” on Sunday, who took their theme from the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.

Willoughby resident Crystal Edwards was part of the “Grapebusters” team won best costume at the annual “Grape Stomp” fundraiser at Township 7 Winery in South Langley on Sunday, Oct. 23. It was their fifth win in as many years.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“Grapebusters” member and Willoughby resident Crystal Edwards said the team of long-time friends and family members have been entering the grape stomp for the last five years, and always come away with a prize.

“We’re all very competitive,”Edwards explained.

“Every year, we’ve won something.”

“Last year, we did the varietals of Johnny Depp,” Edwards addded, portraying the actor’s roles as Captain Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands and other iconic parts.

Winner for the most juice extracted was the “Vino Vixen”team who produced 2.8 bottles worth.

For over 30 years, Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon have been providing accommodation for seriously ill children and their families when they must travel to Vancouver for their child’s major treatment.

