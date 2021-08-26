VIDEO: Help pours in for Henry

Thanks to the community, Henry will have “everything he needs for his long journey ahead,” said LAPS director Jenn Schroeder. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Right on the heels of National Dog Day [Thursday, Aug. 26] seemed like the perfect time to update residents and thank the community for its support for a dog in care at Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

A mass on Henry’s leg has been confirmed benign. The German shepherd has no cancer, but he still faces surgery to repair ruptured ligaments.

It’s all been good news for Henry, since Black Press Media first reported his story of struggles and pain after he came into care at LAPS.

“Precious Henry has so much pep in his step today,” shared LAPS director Jenn Schroeder, noting a further update is coming Friday.

When the nine-year-old canine was surrender into care at the local shelter a few weeks ago, he was in “significant pain,” Schroeder recounted. He had a severely torn knee and a complex spinal disorder. Plus, they discovered the mass.

LAPS subsequently put out a call for help to cover the medical expenses, and Schroeder’s “thrilled” to share they’ve surpassed the $5,000 goal.

“We did have an amazing outpour of support for him,” she said. “We are very grateful for the community’s support for Henry and animals like him that are in need.”

He is going to get neutered, and the mass on his leg will be removed. Next month he will be going to the specialist for his tibial-plateau-levelling osteotomy (TPLO) surgery.

