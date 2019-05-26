VIDEO: Inaugural township-wide garage sale rated a success

A bargain hunter counts change for Linda Deans, who was holding one of almost 200 simultaneous garage sales in Langley Township on Saturday, organized by the municipality to promote recycling. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

When a bargain hunter politely tried to get Linda Deans to reduce her price, Deans just as politely declined, explaining the money from her garage sale was going to help pay for a trip to Disney World by her grandson Riley.

It was raining outside, so Deans and her daughter-in -law Kali Deans, were selling inside her garage.

They were among the nearly 200 households who took part in the inaugural Langley Township-wide garage sale that ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a municipal initiative intended to encourage recycling and reduce dumping.

READ MORE: Township-wide garage sale set for end of May in Langley

Another participant, Katherine McLaughlin, was selling from her driveway, under a just-obtained portable awning to keep her tables dry while she and her dog Shania greeted visitors, both wearing bright yellow waterproof gear.

“They said there was a 75 per cent chance of rain,” McLaughlin said.

“We’re in it.”

Despite the weather, business was brisk.

Deans, a garage sale veteran whose family holds regular sales to clean out unwanted possession, said the turnout was about the same as they would see on a warm and sunny day.

“It went extremely well,” McLaughlin told the Langley Advance Times.

“I’m sure hoping they hold another one.”

Prior to the event, Township of Langley solid waste coordinator Chris Combe explained garage sales were about more than just finding a deal or making a little pocket change.

“They can have an impact on the environment by extending the life of an item that might have ended up in the landfill,” Combe said.

Online, the Township posted an interactive map of registered garage sale locations.

Users could select and filter by item category types and neighbourhoods to find out what was being sold and where.

By mapping out a route before heading out, shoppers could save both time and limit emissions.

After the event, participants were required to remove and clean up any unsold materials from their property.

Those with municipal collection service could arrange for the disposal of big leftover items by scheduling a large item pick up.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________