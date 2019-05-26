A bargain hunter counts change for Linda Deans, who was holding one of almost 200 simultaneous garage sales in Langley Township on Saturday, organized by the municipality to promote recycling. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Inaugural township-wide garage sale rated a success

‘It went extremely well,’ said veteran garage sale participant

When a bargain hunter politely tried to get Linda Deans to reduce her price, Deans just as politely declined, explaining the money from her garage sale was going to help pay for a trip to Disney World by her grandson Riley.

It was raining outside, so Deans and her daughter-in -law Kali Deans, were selling inside her garage.

They were among the nearly 200 households who took part in the inaugural Langley Township-wide garage sale that ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a municipal initiative intended to encourage recycling and reduce dumping.

READ MORE: Township-wide garage sale set for end of May in Langley

Another participant, Katherine McLaughlin, was selling from her driveway, under a just-obtained portable awning to keep her tables dry while she and her dog Shania greeted visitors, both wearing bright yellow waterproof gear.

“They said there was a 75 per cent chance of rain,” McLaughlin said.

“We’re in it.”

Despite the weather, business was brisk.

Deans, a garage sale veteran whose family holds regular sales to clean out unwanted possession, said the turnout was about the same as they would see on a warm and sunny day.

“It went extremely well,” McLaughlin told the Langley Advance Times.

“I’m sure hoping they hold another one.”

Prior to the event, Township of Langley solid waste coordinator Chris Combe explained garage sales were about more than just finding a deal or making a little pocket change.

“They can have an impact on the environment by extending the life of an item that might have ended up in the landfill,” Combe said.

Online, the Township posted an interactive map of registered garage sale locations.

Users could select and filter by item category types and neighbourhoods to find out what was being sold and where.

By mapping out a route before heading out, shoppers could save both time and limit emissions.

After the event, participants were required to remove and clean up any unsold materials from their property.

Those with municipal collection service could arrange for the disposal of big leftover items by scheduling a large item pick up.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Katherine McLaughlin dressed for rain and obtained a portable shelter for her garage sale. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Previous story
Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: May 24, 2019, edition
Next story
VIDEO: Langley walk to fight Alzheimer’s took place outdoors and in

Just Posted

VIDEO: Walking to fight MS

Annual event draws 150 participants

Langley’s James Allenby takes three-stroke lead into final round of Canada Life Open

Saturday was another near-perfect day

VIDEO: Root beer fans fill Langley park for fourth annual festival

Organizer estimates about 4,000 attended

VIDEO: Langley walk to fight Alzheimer’s took place outdoors and in

Second annual fundraiser at Chartwell Langley Gardens Retirement Community

VIDEO: Inaugural township-wide garage sale rated a success

‘It went extremely well,’ said veteran garage sale participant

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship

Canada will take home silver

Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X

B.C. VIEWS: Money-laundering melodrama made for TV

Public inquiry staged to point fingers before 2021 election

Canadian homebuyers escaping high housing costs by moving to secondary cities

In British Columbia, exurbs have grown in the Hope Valley and Kamloops

Feds lay out proposed new rules for voice, video recorders in locomotives

Transport Canada wants to limit use of recorders to if a crew’s actions led to a crash

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Most Read