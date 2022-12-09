VIDEO: Inclusion Langley toy drive melts away winter dreariness

Matthew Schultz, holding Stanley the puppy, and Serenity and Jude Puls enjoyed a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Santa, Mrs. Claus, snowmen and snow women, elves, and even the Grinch want local kids in needy families to have a merrier Christmas.

That’s why the array of Christmas’ most famous folks teamed up at the Inclusion Langley Winter Wonderland toy drive.

The local organization that for the rest of the year works to support people with development differences, and their families as well as making the commmunity a more inclusion place, has been working hard in recent weeks to gather up as much as they can for the Langley Christmas Bureau.

“We are here today to have a wonderful fun time celebrating our community and Langley, and sharing in the joy of the season,” said Shirley Yamashita.

The society’s headquarters was turned into a winter wonderland for the wrap up of the toy drive on Thursday, Dec. 8, and people could drive through to enjoy the lights, music, inflatables, and festive displays.

Donations were collected for the Christmas bureau, and the public could enjoy hot chocolate, goodies, visits and photos with Santa in an indoor setting, and a firepit to ward off the winter chill.

Joanna Ciok greeted people as they arrived to the Inclusion Langley Winter Wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Snow person Barb Winthrop joined in the dancing at the Winter Wonderland on Dec. 8, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Emily Poole, a vocational consultant, dressed up an an elf for the Winter Wonderland on Thursday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Serenity Puls danced with Mrs. Claus and Santa at the Inclusion Langley Winter Wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Raeleen Castle (left) is the supervisor of personal supoprts initiatives and Barb Winthrop is the supervisor of staff supported initiatives, except on Dec. 8, 2022, when they were snow people. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)