VIDEO: Inclusion Langley toy drive melts away winter dreariness

Santa, Mrs. Claus, snowmen and snow women, elves, and even the Grinch want local kids in needy families to have a merrier Christmas.
That’s why the array of Christmas’ most famous folks teamed up at the Inclusion Langley Winter Wonderland toy drive.
The local organization that for the rest of the year works to support people with development differences, and their families as well as making the commmunity a more inclusion place, has been working hard in recent weeks to gather up as much as they can for the Langley Christmas Bureau.
“We are here today to have a wonderful fun time celebrating our community and Langley, and sharing in the joy of the season,” said Shirley Yamashita.
The society’s headquarters was turned into a winter wonderland for the wrap up of the toy drive on Thursday, Dec. 8, and people could drive through to enjoy the lights, music, inflatables, and festive displays.
Donations were collected for the Christmas bureau, and the public could enjoy hot chocolate, goodies, visits and photos with Santa in an indoor setting, and a firepit to ward off the winter chill.
.
.
Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Langley Christmas BureauLangley Township