VIDEO: Jackpot for Rotary Clubs of Langley Mega 50-50 draw continues to grow

Tickets will also be available at RibFest, with money going to several local charities

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Rotary Clubs of Langley volunteer Lara Petrie was at the Otter Co-op, one of a small group who were promoting RibFest and handling in-person 50-50 ticket sales for the Mega draw that raises money for local charities. Tickets can also be purchased online.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Rotary Clubs of Langley volunteers were at the Otter Co-op promoting the upcoming Langley RibFest and selling in-person 50-50 tickets for the Mega draw that raises money for local charities.

As of that morning, with seven days to go, the jackpot was nearing the $180,000 mark.

Rotarian Robin McIntosh, with the Aldergrove club, wished every buyer good luck, noting that the draw “supports some great causes.”

Rotary is shooting for $400,000, with an expected surge in ticket sales at RibFest.

If it hit that target, it would be the biggest ever fundraiser organized by Rotary.

Half the jackpot will go to the winner, and half will go to charities supported by the four Rotary Clubs in Langley, including Langley Hospice Society, Foundry Langley, Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, Langley School District Foundation, Aldergrove Food Bank, Gateway of Hope, Starfish Backpack Program, Langley Volunteer Bureau, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Langley, the Aldergrove Fair and the Langley Music School, and other Rotary Club Service Projects.

Ribfest, a free three-day event starts Friday, Aug. 12 at McLeod Athletic Park, located at the northwest corner of 56th Avenue and 216th Street.

People can purchase 50-50 tickets online by visiting https://langleyrotarymegadraw.com/.