VIDEO: Langley animal welfare society welcomes families for Easter party

Facepainting, cotton candy stand, drawing competition, and more activities were planned at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Easter-themed fundraiser. The event was organized on Saturday, April 16. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Easter egg hunt, face painting, a life-size Easter bunny, and other activities attracted many local families to Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) for a fundraiser.

Celebrating the non-profit’s first Easter-themed fundraiser on Saturday, April 16, Jennifer Schroeder, director of philanthropy, was right at the entrance gate wearing her bunny ears headband to offer dozens of guests visiting the local society a warm welcome.

“It costs a lot to have an animal in the shelter, and we want them to have their best life. It is important that they stay healthy physically and mentally,” said Schroeder.

She added that the funds would help them help LAPS animals.

Sponsored by a team of local realtors, Caprice and Kylene, the event aimed to raise funds for LAPS. Donations collected during the event will help the non-profit cover the costs of keeping the animals at the shelter safe, fed, and healthy.

RELATED: VIDEO: Easter Bunnies invade Langley mall

All activities were sponsored by the Aldergrove-based realtors, who were present there interacting with families and face painting kids.

Kids were also seen enjoying their drawing competitions and the fun-loving company of the Easter bunny.

“We enjoyed all the activities. The kids had a lot of fun going to Easter eggs hunt. It has been a really great event,” said Amber, a Langley resident, who attended the event with her two kids.

Amber was impressed by the decorations and various activities organized for families and kids.

It was a job well-done moment for Kylene Shannon, who wanted her clients and community members to have fun at the event.

“We love seeing our community, clients and friends come out and have so much fun,” she said.

While the amount of money raised is yet to be calculated, Shannon was happy to be able to lead the fundraiser.

“The money will support everything that they [LAPS] do here,” she said.

READ MORE: Langley hits a right note for Easter

Fundraisers like these are crucial for the local animal welfare group, as Schroeder shared that each kitten costs the shelter more than $1,000 from birth to adoption.

She added that society relies on the generosity of donors. The animal shelter is currently running a 50/50 lottery to fund the rescue efforts and other costs of the animals in its care.

For more information and to participate in the lottery, people can visit the website www.lapsbc.ca.

.

AnimalsCatsDogsfundraiserfundraising

Facepainting, cotton candy stand, drawing competition, and more activities were planned at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Easter-themed fundraiser. The event was organized on Saturday, April 16. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Facepainting, cotton candy stand, drawing competition, and more activities were planned at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Easter-themed fundraiser. The event was organized on Saturday, April 16. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

LAPS will benefit from an Easter-themed family event hosted by two local realtors. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Facepainting, cotton candy stand, drawing competition, and more activities were planned at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Easter-themed fundraiser. The event was organized on Saturday, April 16. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Facepainting, cotton candy stand, drawing competition, and more activities were planned at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Easter-themed fundraiser. The event was organized on Saturday, April 16. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Facepainting, cotton candy stand, drawing competition, and more activities were planned at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Easter-themed fundraiser. The event was organized on Saturday, April 16. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)