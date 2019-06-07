A few weeks before the ride, Doug Penner broke his leg. It was his third serious leg injury in as many years. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Langley dad describes the pressures of coping with MS at Ride For Doug

‘Blown away’ by the support the family has been given, Cam Penner said

As motorcyclists lined up in the parking lot of the South Langley Church, Doug Penner was zipping around in a motorized wheelchair, pausing to have his picture taken with various participants in the annual fundraising ride that bears his name.

Doug was wearing a cast, the result of suffering his third broken leg in as many summers, but the 16-year-old Murrayville teen would still be taking part in the 13th annual Ride for Doug, a 200-kilometre motorcycle ride through the Fraser Valley to raise money and awareness for muscular dystrophy.

But, because of the cast, instead of riding on a motorcycle with dad Cam, he would be a passenger on his mom’s (Allison’s) three-wheel Can-Am Spyder.

READ MORE: Ride namesake given all-clear to saddle up Sunday in Langley

Doug has Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an inherited disorder that affects one in 5,000 males at birth. It very rarely affects girls.

Muscles become weaker as the patient gets older, and there is no known cure.

On Sunday, June 2, Doug and his parents were joined by 90 riders on 70 motorcycles for a 200-kilometre journey through the Fraser Valley.

It was a bright and warm day, better than the damp conditions that reduced turnout last year to 38 motorcycles and donations to $21,000.

This year, the ride raised $24,000.

Some of the money, $7,000, will be put in a fund to convert a vehicle for Doug to drive, while the rest will go to muscular dystrophy (MD) research.

He’s due to be assessed for his ability to drive, and if he gets a thumbs-up for the doctors, it will cost about $15,000 – on top of the purchase price – to make a vehicle driveable for Doug.

Currently, his family is using a 15-year-old “mostly good” accessible van that was purchased last year after Doug ended up in a wheelchair after suffering his second serious leg injury in as many years.

As of this year, the total amount donated to MD research by the ride for Doug has reached $ 242,000.

Speaking to supporters at the end of the ride, Cam said he was, “as always, blown away” by the support the family receives.

“By the friends – new and old – who come year after year, blown away by the generosity of strangers, [by] people giving up their sunny afternoons to ride with us,” Cam recounted.

Often, he said, the family is asked how they cope with the endless challenges of MD.

“More often than not, we can’t,” he said.

“At the end of each day, no matter how productive and exhausted we are, there are always things left on the to-do list.”

It is not uncommon for the family to go a couple of weeks between finding time to get groceries, he noted.

Last year, the Penners had their yard re-landscaped, and specified it should be “low maintenance” but even with that, Cam observed, he usually doesn’t get time to mow the lawn before his neighbour does it for them.

They moved houses a couple of years ago, and still have a room full of boxes they haven’t opened.

How do they cope?

“The answer is that there isn’t a choice. We have to go on. And we rely on the support of those around us to make it through.”

On Sunday, July 7, the Vancouver Island edition of the Ride for Doug will be held in Victoria.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Doug Penner, with dad Cam and mom Allison, just before the ride got underway. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Previous story
Join dad for a run in Chilliwack this Father’s Day

Just Posted

TransLink proposes better service for buses and cars in Langley

Information meeting at Langley City Hall invited both questions and expressions of concern

Join dad for a run in Chilliwack this Father’s Day

Prostate cancer fundraising event planned along Vedder Trail

VIDEO: Fun on the fairway at Langley chamber’s golf tourney

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce sold out its 33rd annual tournament at Redwoods

Remembering D-Day: Aldergrove veteran receives France’s highest honour

Veteran fought alongside allies on June 6, 1944 in Normandy, France to free Europe from fascism.

Vertical farming for cannabis gets trial run in Langley

Grower Zenabis will start with industrial hemp and may move to commercial marijuana

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

VIDEO: Raid at Chilliwack home where homicide occurred unrelated to the killing

Abbotsford Police Department executing Drug Enforcement Unit warrants at downtown address

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Most Read