VIDEO: Langley Good Times Cruise-In was one for the record books

For the first time, organizers had to turn cars away

It was a first for the Langley Good Times Cruise-in, president Wayne Patterson said.

“We ran out of room by 9:30 [a.m.], Patterson said.

Just over 975 cars had pre-registered and after some hectic juggling of spaces, just over 1,300 managed to find room along the closed-off section of Fraser Highway running through Aldergrove on Saturday (Sept. 7).

Riccardo Sestito, a longtime member of the Cruise-In’s volunteer board, said cars were still lining up after the show got underway.

“This was our biggest, in I would say, 10 years,” Sestito said. “It’s a record.”

It was the most ever for the Aldergrove event in the three years that the car show has been held there, but not the most for Cruise-In, Patterson explained.

“We did 1,500 cars one year [in our former location in Langley City].”

In-And-Out Burger, the iconic hamburger stand that only comes to Canada once a year and only to Cruise-In, was completely sold out by 10 a.m.

“We had a great day. We had great weather,” Patterson enthused.

Patterson said initial indications are funds raised for charity are up.

Next year, organizers plan to have two staging areas to admit cars to the event to reduce congestion.

Aldergrove resident Lars Van Linge won the annual Shine Speed Shop Award of Excellence, chosen and presented by guest celebrity Jimmy Shine.

Despite damper weather conditions, the swap meet attracted nearly 40 vendors, and raised about $5,500 for charity from vendor fees admission tickets and T-shirts.

– with files from Joti Grewal and Sarah Grochowski

